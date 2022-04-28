Fresno Bats Remain Hot as Ports Fall

STOCKTON, Ca. - The Fresno Grizzlies pounded out 17 hits and five home runs as the Ports dropped their third straight game in a 10-1 loss to their California League North Division rival on Wednesday night at Banner Island Ballpark.

The Grizzlies (9-8) got on the board right away in the top of the first, as Adael Amador hit a leadoff home run for the second straight game, this time on the first pitch thrown by Ports' starter Mitch Myers, to give Fresno a 1-0 lead.

The Ports (6- 11) answered back with a leadoff shot of their own. Facing Grizzlies' starter Case Williams, Denzel Clarke hit a 1-1 pitch out to left center field to tie the game at one. Clarke's blast traveled 449 feet.

But carrying over from Tuesday night, the Grizzlies continued their offensive onslaught Wednesday. Fresno took the lead again in the third, when EJ Andrews, Jr. hit a two- run, two-out homer to left field with Juan Brito on first base to make it 3-1. Three straight hits to start the fourth led to the Grizzlies' fourth run, and Braiden Ward grounded a two-out single through the left side with runners on the corners to increase the Fresno lead to 5-1.

The Grizzlies put the game out of reach with a three-run fifth. Warming Bernable and Braxton Fulford began the frame with back-to-back singles ahead of Hunter Goodman, who clubbed a three-run shot to left center to make it 8-1 Grizzlies. Fresno added two more on a pair of solo home runs in the bottom of the seventh to increase its advantage to 10-1.

Myers (0-1) took the loss for the Ports, allowing eight runs on eleven hits over five innings, while Williams (1-1) got the win for Fresno giving up just one run while striking out eight over five innings.

The Ports and Grizzlies continue their six-game series with game three at Banner Island Ballpark on Thursday at 7:05 pm. Tickets are available at stocktonports.com or by calling (209) 644-1900.

