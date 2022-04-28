Lake Elsinore Storm Comeback Down 3 Runs for 7th Straight Win

The Lake Elsinore Storm began tonight's game with errors that have been unlike them this season. This would lead to 3 runs scored off of a fielding error from Lucas Dunn, a secondary fielding error by Marcos Castañon, and a passed ball by catcher Jared Alvarez-Lopez all in the first inning alone. Fortunately, the Storm were able to get past these rare errors with more dominant pitching.

Starter, Bodi Rascon, was the recipient of the first inning errors but managed to only give up 1 earned run while striking out six 66ers across 4 innings of work. Kobe Robinson would then relieve Rascon in the 5th inning and nearly go 3 perfect innings. Robinson would strike out four 66ers, give up 0 hits, and only walk 1 batter. Alan Mundo and Keegan Collett would then each go one inning a piece, never surrendering a hit and striking out three combined batters.

This pitching dominance would allow only 2 base runners in the last 5 innings while the Storm took advantage of every 66ers error tonight.

On the offensive side, Max Ferguson would continue his stellar Minor League career with 1 walk, 2 singles, 2 RBIs, 2 runs, and 3 stolen bases, extending his California League lead to 17 stolen bases in 17 games.

Following being down 3-0 in the first inning, the Storm would score on a balk after Ferguson stole second AND third base, never close to being tagged out. Again, Ferguson would drive in two runs on a single that he was able to extend into a two-bagger after a fielding error from the 66ers left fielder.

As is becoming a trend in this recap, Ferguson scored once again on a double steal. This would tie the game at 4 runs apiece before, in the 7th inning, Lucas Dunn launched a sacrifice fly ball into left field after 66ers pitching would put three men on base without giving up a single hit.

Tonight was the Storm's 7th straight victory and gives them 12 winns on the season, the most in the California League.

-Written by Justin Jett

