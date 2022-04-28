Fresno Grizzlies Game Notes at Stockton

April 28, 2022 - California League (CalL) - Fresno Grizzlies News Release







The Grizzlies and Ports continue their six-game series tonight. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 pm PT from Banner Island Ballpark. Grizzlies LHP Evan Shawver and Ports RHP Luke Anderson are the probable starters. I have attached the roster/game notes.

Recent Transactions:

4/28: OF Benny Montgomery: Placed on IL

Catcher Braxton Fulford has thrown out 7 of 10 base stealers this season. He has 8 hits over his last three games (2 3-hits and 1 2-hit), five runs scored too (2 last 2 games)

STOCK-PILING SOME FACTS: Thanks to last night's 10-1 win, the Grizzlies improved to 5-0 (+28 run differential) against Stockton this year, 22-7 against the Ports over the past two seasons and 13-1 at Banner Island Ballpark. Fresno and Stockton will meet 25 more times in the 132 game California League schedule, with one more three-game set and four six-game series planned. One name on Stockton's coaching staff that may seem familiar to Fresno fans is hitting coach Kevin Kouzmanoff, who played seven MLB seasons and played against Fresno from 2011-2014. The Ports are managed by Franklin Font, who was initially tabbed to be the assistant hitting coach. Font will continue his managerial career at the helm in Stockton, coming back to the states from France where he served as the manager for the Aigles of France in 2021, an independent team of the ESBL (European Super League of Professional Baseball). He was a part of the Chicago Cubs organization for over 10 years where he started as a development manager and minor league rover instructor in 2008 before being promoted to the major league staff as the assistant hitting coach in 2012 and ultimately a staff assistant from 2013-2020. Finally, Stockton broadcaster Alex Jensen coached Grizzlies righty Cullen Kafka when he played JV baseball at De La Salle High School.

STATEMENT AGAINST STOCKTON: The Grizzlies have powered nine homers over their past two games against the Ports and 17 longballs over their last five contests against Stockton. In two of those five affairs, the Grizzlies have smacked five team clouts. During the current series, Adael Amador has left the yard three times, including two leadoff dingers. Warming Bernabel, Braxton Fulford, EJ Andrews Jr, Hunter Goodman, Juan Guerrero and Braiden Ward have also gone deep for Fresno. The Grizzlies have also tallied 28 hits in the series with a team-high 17 on Wednesday. Six separate starters notched multi-hit evenings with three of those players supplying two or more RBI (Goodman, Andrews Jr and Ward). The 10-1 win on Wednesday wasn't just an offensive explosion, but also a dominance by the Grizzlies pitching staff. A quartet of arms allowed a season-low three hits and fanned a team-high 16 batters. Starter Case Williams (1-1) chucked five outstanding innings for his first victory of the year. He allowed one run on three hits and two walks while fanning a career-high eight batters. Luis Amoroso followed the Castle Rock native with two scoreless frames. The righty punched out four and didn't permit a hit. Ever Moya and Joel Condreay wrapped up the final two innings, striking out four more Ports hitters. The four pitchers concluded the triumph with 16 punchouts while the bullpen didn't allow a hit.

AMADOR IS AMAZING: Adael Amador may have just turned 19, but the Rockies #10 prospect has shown bat ability way beyond his years. Yesterday in Stockton, Amador smacked his third homer over his last two contests, giving him a team-leading five on the 2022 campaign. Amador led off the contest with a solo shot, his third time completing that feat and second in as many games. The Grizzlies leadoff hitter currently leads the California League in BB/K ratio (13/10) and weighted runs created plus (wRC+) with 175+. He also ranks in the Top 10 in nine California League offensive categories. Amador is tied for first in homers (5), third in slugging percentage (.623), third in OPS (1.063), tied for third in total bases (38), fourth in batting average (.328), tied for fifth in hits (20), tied for fifth in extra base hits (8), tied for sixth in walks (13) and 10th in OBP (.440) among all qualified hitters.

FROM BEARCAT TO BEAR: Tonight, the Grizzlies will hand the ball to lefty Evan Shawver. The 22-year old was drafted by the Rockies in the 7th round of the 2021 draft out of the University of Cincinnati. In 2021 for the Bearcats, Shawver posted a 2.72 ERA in 46.1 innings. The year prior, Shawver recorded 35 strikeouts in 22.2 frames with a 1.59 ERA in a shortened 2020 season. In his first season with Cincinnati, Shawver fanned 69 batters over 61.2 innings. He is a product of Marion L. Steele High School in Amherst, Ohio (also known as Amherst Steele). Shawver holds the Amherst Steele career record for strikeouts with 316 in 191 frames, going 21-8 with a 0.77 ERA. As a senior, he struck out 122 batters in 61.1 innings with a 0.11 ERA. He was named the 2018 Division I Player of the Year by the Ohio High School Baseball Coaches Association and Lorain County Mr. Baseball. Read more about the lefty on Page 2.

NEW RULES IN 2022: Major League Baseball announced in March that experimental rules will expand in the California League for the 2022 season. The following rules include the return of the pitch clock and pickoff limits. Pitchers must deliver a pitch within 14 seconds with the bases empty and 18 seconds with runners on base. HItters must be in the batter's box and be alert to the pitcher with nine seconds left. Pitchers will also be limited to two pickoff attempts or step-offs per plate appearance; any more without retiring the baserunner will effectively function as a balk. The league also added larger bases, increasing the size from 15 to 18 inches, a rule in place at Triple-A during the 2021 season. The increase is aimed to provide more room for players to operate around the bases, while modestly shrinking the distance between bases themselves. Additionally, the larger bases are composed of material that is expected to perform better in wetter conditions. Finally, teams must have a minimum of four defensive players on the infield when a pitch is delivered, with at least two infielders on either side of second base. The penalty for violation is an automatic ball, but if the hitter swings and gets a better outcome, the offensive team can take that. Goal is to increase batting average on balls in play.

WEAR THE BEAR: Red (1-5), Beige (4-1), Black & Gold (0-0), Gray (4-2), Specialty Promo (0-0), Fresno Tacos (0-0), Lowriders de Fresno (Copa de la Diversion, 0-0), Fresno Growers (0-0), Fresno Tigers (0-0), Red Pants (0-1).

APRIL 29, 2022 @ STOCKTON PORTS (OAKLAND ATHLETICS): BANNER ISLAND BALLPARK- 7:05 PM PT

RHP Brayan Castillo (0-1, 4.50) vs RHP Kyle Virbitsky (1-0, 5.02)

APRIL 30, 2022 @ STOCKTON PORTS (OAKLAND ATHLETICS): BANNER ISLAND BALLPARK- 7:05 PM PT

RHP Victor Juarez (0-0, 4.40) vs RHP Grant Judkins (1-0, 4.40)

MAY 1, 2022 @ STOCKTON PORTS (OAKLAND ATHLETICS): BANNER ISLAND BALLPARK- 2:09 PM PT

LHP Mason Green (0-1, 3.68) vs RHP Blake Beers (1-1, 2.70)

MAY 3, 2022 VS. MODESTO NUTS (SEATTLE MARINERS): CHUKCHANSI PARK- 11:05 AM PT

TBA vs RHP Cullen Kafka (0-1, 4.09)

