Quakes Shutout Rawhide

April 28, 2022 - California League (CalL) - Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release







Rancho Cucamonga, CA - The Rancho Cucamonga Quakes earned their first shutout of the 2022 campaign, blanking the Visalia Rawhide on Wednesday night by a final of 8-0 at LoanMart Field.

Julio Carrion homered for the first time this year and drove in a game-high four runs, while Jose Ramos' 448-foot blast to left capped the eight-run performance.

The pitching staff enjoyed a second straight dominant night, as Ben Casarius, Dodgers' rehabber Tommy Kahnle, Benony Robles and Madison Jeffrey combined to allow just two hits and face three batters over the minimum.

Robles (2-1) was untouchable in relief, as he retired 13 of 14 hitters, allowing an infield single as his only blemish in earning the win.

Kahnle, who's scheduled to throw again on Thursday in relief, faced just one batter and threw three total pitches for his scheduled outing.

Visalia starter Josh Swales (0-2) gave up five runs on four hits over just 2.2 innings, taking the loss.

The Quakes (10-7) look for a third straight win on Thursday, sending Maddux Bruns (0-0) to the mound against lefty Avery Short (0-2) in game three of the series at 6:30pm.

