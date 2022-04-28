Giants Rally Late to Even Series with Modesto

The San Jose Giants rallied for three runs in the bottom of the eighth inning on their way to a come-from-behind 5-3 victory over the Modesto Nuts on Wednesday night at Excite Ballpark. After Modesto had taken the lead with a single tally in the top of the eighth, the Giants responded with three runs - all without the benefit of a hit - in the bottom of the frame to move in front. With the win, San Jose (11-6) evened their series against the Nuts at a game apiece.

Wednesday's contest began as a pitchers' duel between Giants first round pick Will Bednar and Modesto starter William Fleming, the reigning California League Pitcher of the Week. Bednar was sensational on the mound firing five no-hit innings during his start. The right-hander walked two, hit one batter and struck out five during his dominant performance. Meanwhile, Fleming began his start with five scoreless innings yielding only one hit.

Finally in the bottom of the sixth, San Jose used the long ball to break through and take the lead. Fleming issued a walk to Dilan Rosario to start the inning before Abdiel Layer struck out and Najee Gaskins flied out. Grant McCray was next though and he crushed an 0-1 pitch from Fleming over the fence in deep left center for a two-run home run. The 419-foot opposite field blast broke the scoreless tie and gave the Giants a 2-0 lead.

Seth Lonsway had relieved Bednar to begin the top of the sixth and promptly struck out the side in a perfect inning to begin his outing. Lonsway though would run into trouble in the top of the seventh as the Nuts scored twice to tie the game. Edwin Arroyo drew a leadoff walk and then stole second. Robert Perez Jr. followed with a sharp grounder up the middle for a single - Modesto's first hit of the game - plating Arroyo to cut the San Jose lead in half. A groundout then moved Perez Jr. to second before a hit by pitch and a walk loaded the bases. Amador Arias then grounded a single through the hole on the left side to bring home Perez Jr. tying the score 2-2. Following the RBI hit, the bases remained loaded for the Nuts, but Lonsway escaped without further damage as the lefty reliever registered back-to-back strikeouts of Brett Rodriguez and Jonatan Clase to retire the side.

After the Giants went down quietly in the bottom of the seventh, Modesto immediately came back with a run in the top of the eighth to take their first lead of the night. With one out, Arroyo walked and then stole both second and third base - the Nuts' fourth and fifth steals of the contest. Following a walk to Perez Jr. that put runners on the corners, Milkar Perez hit a slow bouncer to shortstop that resulted in an RBI groundout as Arroyo scored to make it 3-2 Modesto.

Trailing for the first time, San Jose though would rally in the bottom of the eighth. Facing Nuts reliever Raul Alcantara, the inning began with Victor Bericoto striking out, but the strike three pitch bounced away allowing the batter to reach first base. Rosario then dropped down a bunt on a sacrifice attempt that was mishandled by the pitcher Alcantara for an error. Layer was up next and he also laid down a bunt and when the third baseman Perez booted the ball for another error, the bases were loaded with none out. Gaskins then was hit by a pitch forcing home Bericoto with the tying run. A wild pitch with McCray batting allowed Rosario to score giving the Giants back the lead at 4-3. After McCray lined out to short, Aeverson Arteaga struck out swinging on a ball in the dirt. On the play, Modesto catcher Freuddy Batista easily threw out Arteaga at first for the second out, but on the throw, Layer broke for the plate and slid safely at home ahead of the return throw with the third run of the frame. The three-run inning came without a hit as San Jose took a 5-3 lead into the ninth.

Evan Gates was then summoned from the bullpen for the Giants and he worked around a one-out walk to slam the door. Gates struck out Clase looking - San Jose's 11th punchout of the game - sealing the victory.

GIANTS NOTES

Eighth-Inning Rallies: The Giants and Nuts combined to score four runs during the decisive eighth inning with neither team recording a hit.

McCray's Homer: The home run from McCray (2-for-4, HR, 2 RBI) was his first of the season. McCray also singled in the bottom of the fourth and had both of the Giants' two hits on Wednesday.

On The Mound: Bednar became the first Giants starter to pitch into the fifth inning this season. He retired 14 of the 17 batters he faced on Wednesday. Bednar now boasts a 1.62 ERA over four starts this year. Lonsway (3-0) was credited with the win despite allowing three runs (all earned) in three innings of relief. Lonsway, who entered Wednesday with a perfect 0.00 ERA in 11 innings this season, struck out five and walked four. Gates earned his first save of the year.

On Deck: The Giants and Nuts play the third game of their six-game series on Thursday evening with first pitch at Excite Ballpark set for 6:30 PM. Mason Black is San Jose's scheduled starting pitcher.

