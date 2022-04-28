Fresno puts on a pentamerous performance to pummel Stockton 10-1 Wednesday

Stockton, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (9-8) cruised past the Stockton Ports (6-11) 10-1 Wednesday night from Banner Island Ballpark. Fresno improved to 5-0 against Stockton this year, 22-7 against the Ports over the past two seasons and 13-1 at Banner Island Ballpark. The Grizzlies offense enjoyed a season-high five homers on 17 hits with six separate starters picking up multi-hit evenings. On the other side, the Fresno pitching staff combined to allow a season-low three hits while striking out a season-best 16.

The barrage of clouts started the very first batter of the game when Adael Amador slugged his fifth homer of the season. It was Amador's third leadoff dinger of 2022 and his third big fly in the past two contests. Then, EJ Andrews Jr. launched a two-run longball in the second, his first professional wallop. Hunter Goodman joined the party in the fifth with a three-run round-tripper to center. It was Goodman's third homer of his 2022 campaign. In the seventh, Juan Guerrero and Braiden Ward rocked solo shots in a span of three batters.

Braxton Fulford, Juan Brito and Goodman each supplied three hits with Fulford scoring twice. Guerrero, Andrews Jr. and Ward mustered a pair of hits and one run apiece. Both Brito and Ward managed RBI singles in the fourth. The offensive showing was matched by a quartet of Fresno arms.

Starter Case Williams (1-1) chucked five outstanding innings for his first victory of the year. He allowed one run on three hits and two walks while fanning a career-high eight batters. Luis Amoroso followed the Castle Rock native with two scoreless frames. The righty punched out four and didn't permit a hit. Ever Moya and Joel Condreay wrapped up the final two innings, striking out four more Ports hitters. The four pitchers concluded the triumph with 16 punchouts while the bullpen didn't allow a hit.

Stockton plated their only run thanks to a Denzel Clarke leadoff tater. Mitch Myers (0-1) agonized the defeat and reliever Robin Vazquez tossed two shutout frames. The clubs are back in action tomorrow evening from Banner Island Ballpark.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- Grizzlies pitching (9.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 5 BB, 16 K)

- 1B Hunter Goodman (3-5, HR, 2B, 3 RBI, 2 R)

- LF E.J. Andrews Jr., CF Braiden Ward, DH Juan Guerrero and SS Adael Amador (HR each, 6 combined RBI)

Top Performers: Stockton Ports (Oakland Athletics)

- RF Denzel Clarke (1-4, HR, RBI, R)

- CF Pedro Pineda (2-4, CS)

- RHP Robin Vazquez (2.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K)

On Deck:

DAY DATE OPPONENT PROBABLE PITCHERS TIME (PT)

Thursday April 28 Stockton Ports (Road) Fresno LHP Evan Shawver (1-0, 0.00) vs. Stockton RHP Luke Anderson (0-0, 3.86) 7:05 PM

ON THAT FRES-NOTE:

The Grizzlies offense have powered nine homers over their past two games and 17 dingers over their first five affairs against the Ports this season, with two contests of five taters each.

