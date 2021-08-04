Fourth Inning Comeback Leads to Extra-Inning ValleyCats Victory

TROIS-RIVIERES, QC, CANADA - One night after earning their first-ever international victory and venturing into double-digit scoring to do so, the Tri-City ValleyCats (30-30, 15-8) mounted a substantial comeback to take a series victory over Atlantic Division rival Equipe Quebec (27-33, 7-13). The 'Cats ended what turned into a back-and-forth affair with a 10-9 win in 10 innings, marking their third extra-inning victory this season.

Tri-City completed its largest comeback of the year by three runs, after falling down, 6-0, following three innings of ball. Looking to retaliate after Quebec used a pair of home runs and two RBI singles to get ahead, Tri-City sent 10 to bat and evened up the contest in the top of the fourth, with Denis Phipps recording his tenth home run of the year in three-run fashion, Nelson Molina driving in Willy Garcia on an RBI single, and Juan Silverio knocking a two-run big-fly.

Both teams would trade runs in the two innings thereafter, with each scoring twice in the fifth and once in the sixth. Garcia homered for the third time in two games to plate two runs, while Chris Kwitzer found the other side of the wall to end a four home run night for the 'Cats, who have gone deep nine times during the two-game series thus far. Right-hander Turner Larkins struck out a pair and walked four in a four and two-thirds inning start, while Patrick Murphy and Ryan McKay moved things along with two-thirds of an inning and two and two-thirds innings of relief, respectively.

Despite being out-hit, 16-11, on the night, the 'Cats found themselves in the ballgame and headed to extra innings for the fourth time this season. Garcia converted for the visitors in the top of the tenth as the international tiebreaker runner, coming in on an RBI single from Luis Roman. Trey Cochran-Gill (3-2) stepped away from his usual closer role to record the win on the mound for Tri-City, striking out one and allowing just one hit during the final two innings of the game. Quebec's Marshall Shill (2-2) took the loss, giving up the winning run on three hits and striking out two in two innings. Eight of nine 'Cats earned a hit in the win, while three did so multiple times and Phipps led the squad with three RBI.

Having already locked up the midweek series win, the ValleyCats will next aim for their second series sweep in the last three, closing out their inaugural action north of the border on Thursday, August 5 at 7 PM. The 'Cats will return to Joseph L. Bruno Stadium to host the Sussex County Miners this coming weekend. First pitch on Friday, August 6 is set for 7:00 PM.

