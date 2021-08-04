Slammers Win Big, Tying Series

JOLIET, IL - The Slammers would send Chris Roycroft to the hill to kick things off in game two against Lake Erie. A win tonight for the Slammers could tie the series at one game a piece. A huge win by the Slammers saw a final score of 14-2 over the Crushers, tying the series at 1-1.

The Slammers wouldn't take long to put runs on the board as two would cross the plate to give Joliet a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the second inning. A sacrifice fly by Lane Baremore would score Patrick Causa. Tyler Depreta Johnson would hit another sacrifice fly out to right field to bring Jackson Dvorak home.

Joliet would extend their lead by two more in the bottom of the fourth inning. Tyler Depreta-Johnson with a sacrifice fly would score Jordan Rathbone. An RBI single by Scott Holzwasser saw Brain Parreria score, giving the Slammers a 4-0 lead over Lake Erie.

Just one at bat later would see the Slammers put four runs on the board giving them a monumental 8-0 lead over the Crushers. Two RBIs on a double by Scott Holzwasser would see Brylie Ware and Partrick Causa cross the plate. Two runs would score for two RBIs as Lane Baremore got to first on a single, and then to second on a late throw by the Crushers catcher, Jackson Dvorak and Jordan Rathbone would cross the plate.

Lake Erie would chip away at the Slammers lead scoring two runs in their at bat in the top of the sixth inning. 2 RBIs on a single by Zach Gray would put the tally at 8-2. Trevor Achenbach and Connor Oliver would score on the single.

The Slammers bullpen would send sidewinder Keon Taylor to the hill in the top of the seventh to relieve Roycroft. Roycroft would face 26 batters while on the mound, giving up only two runs.

The Slammers would keep the terror going as three more runs were chalked up in the bottom of the seventh inning. A two run long ball out to Power Alley by Brian Parreria would score Lane Baremore. An RBI single by Brylie Ware would score Scott Holzwasser giving the Slammers a tremendous 11-2 lead going into the eighth inning.

Kaleb Honea would take the mound for Joliet in the top of the eighth inning. Keon Taylor would be relieved after only one inning pitched and three batters faced.The bottom of the eighth inning would see the Slammers put three more runs on the board. Lane Baremore would score on an RBI single by Dylan Hardy. An errored play by the Crushers third basemen would see Patrick Causa get to first and see Scott Holzwasser cross the plate. Jackson Dvorak walked in his at bat, allowing Dylan Hardy to score. The bottom of the eighth would see the Slammers take a 14-2 lead.

The top of the ninth inning would see the Slammers send the ace Trevor Charpie to the mound to close out the game. Honea would see limited time on the mound only facing four batters in his one inning appearance. The Slammers would end the game with a 1-2-3 inning giving them a huge 14-2 win over Lake Erie. Tonight's win put Joliet's season record at 22-39.

Join us for the next home game on Thursday, August 5th at 7:05 p.m. Thursday's game marks another Thirsty Thursday at DuPage Medical Group Field as well as Ladies Night. Thursday also marks the final game of the Slammers/Crushers series.

