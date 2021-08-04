Boomers Squander Chances in Loss at Florence

FLORENCE, Ky. - The Schaumburg Boomers stranded 12 men on base and could not hold an early lead in suffering an 8-4 setback at the hands of the Florence Y'Alls in the middle game of the road series

The Boomers plated four runs in the first inning to grab the early advantage. Alec Craig led off the game by doubling on the first pitch of the night. Angelo Gumbs drove home Craig with a two-out double and Luke Becker plated Gumbs with an RBI single. Clint Hardy hit a two-run homer to cap the scoring, his second homer in as many nights. Florence scored a run in the bottom of the inning and pulled within 4-3 with a pair of runs in the third. The Y'Alls broke the game open with five runs in the fourth to chase starter Jesse Remington. Axel Johnson broke the game open with a two-out three-run homer. Schaumburg placed runners on base in nearly every inning but could not find a way to score another run despite tallying 10 hits.

Remington worked into the fourth and allowed six runs to suffer the loss. Isaiah Rivera threw three innings of relief while Nate Thomas and Kristian Scott both posted scoreless innings. Craig and Becker reached base three times while Gumbs tallied two hits along with Christian Kuzemka and Alberto Schmidt.

The rubber game of the series is on Thursday night in the final game of the nine-game roadtrip for the Boomers (34-27), who are 4-4 thus far. RHP Kyle Arjona (7-4, 2.20) takes the mound in the finale. Schaumburg returns home on August 6 to begin a stacked homestand that features three fireworks nights. Visit boomersbaseball.com for tickets and information or call 847-461-3695.

