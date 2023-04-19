Four-Run Eighth Inning Dooms Cyclones in 5-3 Loss to Wilmington

BROOKLYN, N.Y. - Despite a strong first start of 2023 for RHP Joander Suárez, the Brooklyn Cyclones (3-8) were topped by the Wilmington Blue Rocks (6-5), by a score of 5-3 on Wednesday night at Maimonides Park. Suárez hurled five innings of three-hit ball, surrendering just one unearned run, but a four-run eighth inning from Wilmington was enough to topple the 'Clones.

The scoring began right from the jump, when DH Jared McKenzie's fly ball to left field evaded the mitt of LF Omar De Los Santos. The ball popped in and out of the 23-year-old's glove, plating 2B Viandel Peña for the game's first run.

Although the first nine Cyclones batters of the game were all retired in order, the narrative changed in the fourth inning. CF Alex Ramírez swiped second base, prompting a throw down from C Wilmer Perez. Peña could not haul it in cleanly covering second, which allowed C Kevin Parada - who stood on third base initially - to come home and score the tying run.

With the score knotted up at 1-1, Brooklyn kept things moving in the right direction in the fifth frame. With a runner on third base on two out, LHP Andrew Alvarez issued a wild pitch, allowing 1B Warren Saunders to cross home and give Brooklyn a 2-1 lead. The Cyclones tacked on one more run in the seventh, courtesy of an RBI groundout from SS Kevin Kendall.

The floodgates opened for the Blue Rocks in the eighth. After striking out CF James Wood to start the frame, RHP Cameron Foster gave up a walk, single and walk, respectively. With the bases juiced and one out, 1B T.J. White singled home a run to trim Wilmington's deficit to one. From there, RHP Paul Gervase came in and walked the next two batters, allowing the tying and go-ahead runs to score. With still only one out in the frame, a bases loaded sacrifice fly off the bat of LF Jacob Young enabled Wilmington to take a 5-3 lead.

The Cyclones put the tying runs on base in the bottom of the ninth, but a swinging strike out ended the ball game.

Brooklyn and Wilmington go back at it tomorrow as the Cyclones try to pick up their first win of the series. RHP Raimon Gómez (0-0, 12.27 ERA) is expected to toe the rubber for Brooklyn. He'll oppose RHP Andry Lara (0-0, 3.60 ERA). First pitch is set for 7:00 p.m. from Maimonides Park.

