Scoring Position Struggles Loom Large in 7-5 Defeat

ASHEVILLE- The Asheville Tourists lost a close contest to the Winston-Salem Dash on Wednesday night 7-5 at McCormick Field. The game was strange in several ways, but remained entertaining until the end. Neither team hit well with runners in scoring position and both teams had to use their bullpens for most of the game.

Asheville took a 1-0 lead with a bases loaded walk in the bottom of the first inning. Winston-Salem's starting pitcher, Norge Vera, departed in the first with an injury. The Dash answered with two runs in the second inning and forced the Tourists starting pitcher, Deylen Miley, to leave the game. The two teams combined to use seven pitchers over the first three-and-a-half innings.

Winston-Salem hit a solo Home Run in the third to build a 3-1 lead. Asheville's Miguel Palma connected with a two-run double in the bottom of the third that knotted the game up 3-3. The Dash responded with two more in the top of the fourth.

Joey Loperfido singled in the fifth, stole second, stole third, and scored on a wild pitch to bring the Tourists to within a run. After the Dash plated two more runs, Tim Borden II raced home on a wild pitch in the sixth inning. The Tourists trailed by two runs; however, they went 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position over the final three innings.

Jacob DeLabio and Cole McDonald continued their outstanding starts to the '23 season with scoreless appearances out of the bullpen.

Asheville and Winston-Salem combined to strike out 29 times in the game and combined to go 5-for-33 with runners in scoring position.

Loperfido's three hits give him eight over the last three games.

Drew Gilbert notched his sixth multi-hit game of the season; Drew has appeared in eight games.

The Tourists and Dash will take the field for Game Three on Thursday night at 6:35pm ET.

