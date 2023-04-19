Hoppers Drop First Game of Home Opener Series 7-6

April 19, 2023 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Greensboro Grasshoppers News Release







The Greensboro Grasshoppers dropped the first game of its home opener series 7-6, on Tuesday, April 18. The Drive moved to 4-5 on the season while the Grasshoppers fell to 7-3 on the season. Greenville outhit Greensboro 11-9 with one Grasshoppers error.

Leading the Grasshoppers was Maikol Escotto, going 2-4 at the dish with one home run, two RBI, and one run scored. Jase Bowen, Will Matthiessen, and Mike Jarvis each recorded their first home runs for the season at First National Bank Field.

Starting on the mound for the Grasshoppers was Po-Yu Chen. Chen tallied five strikeouts and gave up three hits, one earned run, and two free bases on five innings of work. Eddy Yean took the loss for the Grasshoppers and moved to 1-1 on the season. Dante Mendoza and Santiago Florez each recorded their first blown save.

Alex Hoppe took the win for the Drive and moved to 1-0 on the season. Jordan DiValerio recorded the hold while Robert Kwiatkowski recorded the save.

The Grasshoppers are back in action at First National Bank Field tomorrow, Wednesday, April 19, at 6:30 pm as they continue the series against the Greenville Drive. For all information on Greensboro Grasshoppers baseball visit www.gsohoppers.com or follow us on social media @gsohoppers.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from April 19, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.