Wingrove Homers Twice and the BlueClaws Earn 9-5 Wednesday Win

ABERDEEN, MD - Rixon Wingrove hit a pair of two-run home runs and the BlueClaws topped Aberdeen 9-5 on Wednesday night at Leidos Field.

Wingrove, who also homered last night, has hit all three of his 2023 home runs in the last two days. He also had a 2-home run against Aberdeen on September 8th last year at ShoreTown Ballpark.

With the win, the BlueClaws snapped a five-game losing streak and improved to 3-8 on the season while Aberdeen fell to 5-6.

The BlueClaws opened the scoring in the second on an RBI triple by Casey Martin and Aberdeen tied the game in the third inning.

Lenadro Pineda walked on a wild pitching allowing Nick Ward to score to put the BlueClaws back ahead in the fifth, before Wingrove's first home run of the game. Pineda then singled in a run in the seventh, one batter before Wingrove's second home run of the game.

Aberdeen got back in the game in the seventh when Ryan Higgins hit a three-run home run off Alex Garbrick to cut the lead to 7-4.After the IronBirds scored on a wild pitch in the eighth, Jersey Shore tacked on two runs in the ninth on an infield throwing error to give them a 9-5 lead.

Ward, Pineda, Wingrove, and Troy Schreffler each scored twice for Jersey Shore while Pineda and Hao Yu Lee each drew two walks.

Chase Antle started for the BlueClaws and threw a scoreless inning. Carlos Betancourt followed, allowing one run in three innings and Carlos Francisco threw two scoreless innings behind him. Jordi Martinez got the last three outs of the win.

The teams continue their series on Thursday night at 7:05 pm.

