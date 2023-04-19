Sticky Sixth Inning Hands Rome Sixth Loss

ROME,GA - The Rome Braves were back in action on Wednesday morning for an 11:00am first pitch against the Hudson Valley Renegades.

With a quick turnaround from Tuesday night's contest, the Braves would turn to Ian Mejia, the 2022 Draftee out of New Mexico State University.

Rome would jump out to a quick two run lead in the home half the second, as Adam Zebrowski would score on a Brandon Parker double to left. A bases loaded walk from Kevin Kilpatrick Jr would score Bryson Horne, and give the Braves a lead that they would carry all the way to the top half of the sixth inning.

Ian Mejia would call it a day after five and two thirds of an inning of work. The righty would cough up five earned runs on six hits and two walks, all while punching out four Hudson Valley hitters.

Hudson Valley would jump on the Braves' pitching staff in the sixth inning, tagging them for four runs on three hits. Ben Rice's second home run in as many days would put the Renegades up by three runs to two, and singles from Rafael Flores and Aldenis Sanchez would give Hudson Valley the lead for good.

The Braves would fall by a final of eight runs to four, handing them their sixth loss of the young season. The Braves and Renegades will pick back up on Thursday night with a 7:00pm first pitch. JJ Niekro is the projected starter for Rome.

