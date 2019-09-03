Four Indians Headed to Pittsburgh as September Call-Ups

INDIANAPOLIS - With major league rosters expanding on Sunday, Sept. 1, the Pittsburgh Pirates today recalled infielder Cole Tucker, outfielder Jason Martin and right-handed pitcher Yacksel Rios from Indianapolis. The Pirates also selected the contract of Tribe catcher Steven Baron.

Tucker and Martin both made their major league debuts already this season for Pittsburgh. Rios' MLB debut came in August 2017 with Philadelphia, and Baron got his first taste of the majors in September 2015 with Seattle.

Tucker, 23, was Pittsburgh's first-round pick in 2014 and hit .261 (81-for-310) with eight home runs, four triples, 15 doubles, 51 runs scored and 11 stolen bases in 77 games for Indy. In 41 games with the Buccos, the switch-hitting middle infielder batted .195 (22-for-113), but each of his two big league homers were memorable blasts; he went deep in his MLB debut on April 20 and homered in his homecoming against the Diamondbacks in Arizona.

Martin, 23, was acquired by the Pirates in the January 2017 swap that sent Gerrit Cole to Houston. The California native hit .259 (96-for-370) with eight home runs, five triples, 25 doubles and 50 RBI in 101 games for the Tribe. He made his MLB debut on April 6 and recorded a single, stolen base and run scored in his first major league inning. He posted a .250 average (9-for-36) in 19 games for Pittsburgh before his return to Triple-A.

Rios, 26, was claimed off waivers by Pittsburgh from Philadelphia on August 3. He was assigned to Indianapolis, where he registered one save and a 2.35 ERA (4er/15.1ip) in nine outings. Rios' career numbers in the majors include a 4-2 record, 55 strikeouts and a 6.38 ERA in 55.0 innings pitched.

Baron, 28, signed with the Buccos as a minor league free agent on Dec. 17, 2018. He appeared in 45 games for Indianapolis and hit .180 (24-for-133) with two home runs and eight RBI. The Miami, Fla. native has six career major league games under his belt.

