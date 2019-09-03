International League Players of the Week Named

The International League announced today that Gwinnett outfielder/designated hitter Adam Duvall and Louisville right-handed starter Tejay Antone have been named the League's final Batter and Pitcher of the Week for the 2019 season, covering the period of August 26-September 2. It's the fifth weekly award of the year for both the Gwinnett and Louisville clubs, tied for most in the League along with Indianapolis and Syracuse.

ADAM DUVALL, Gwinnett Stripers IL BATTER OF THE WEEK In a week in which his Stripers clinched the IL South Division title, slugger Adam Duvall put a bow on his All-Star season by hitting .364 with three homers and leading the League with a .548 on-base percentage, a .909 slugging percentage, and eight runs scored. Duvall finished the regular season with the League's top slugging percentage (.602) and was 2nd in home runs (32), RBI (93), and OPS (.966). The Stripers will host the Columbus Clippers, champions of the IL West Division, in the Governors' Cup playoffs semi-finals beginning on September 4.

Adam Duvall, who will turn 31 on September 4, is in his tenth season playing professionally. He is a veteran of over 500 games in the Major Leagues with San Francisco, Cincinnati, and Atlanta, highlighted by an All-Star Game appearance in 2016. Duvall is a native of Louisville, Kentucky.

TEJAY ANTONE, Louisville Bats IL PITCHER OF THE WEEK Louisville's Tejay Antone closed out the season in style, delivering victories in back-to-back starts against division rivals and totaling a League-best 14.0 innings and 19 strikeouts during the week. Antone led the Bats to a shutout of Columbus on Tuesday, tossing 7.0 innings of scoreless baseball, scattering five hits and a walk while striking out a season-high nine batters. That season-high didn't last long, as he bested it with ten punchouts on Sunday facing Indianapolis. Louisville rolled to an 8-2 triumph behind 7.0 more strong innings from Antone. The victories improved Antone's record on the year to 4-8 and lowered his ERA to 4.65.

25-year-old Tejay Antone is in his sixth season as a professional pitcher. He was selected by the Reds in the 5th round of the 2014 draft. He reached Triple-A briefly in 2016 but missed the entire 2017 campaign with an injury. Antone is a native of Mansfield, Texas.

