All-You-Can-Eat Packages Highlight Bulls Playoff Run

September 3, 2019





DURHAM, NC - The Durham Bulls will host Games One and Two of the First Round of the Governors' Cup Playoffs on Wednesday, Sept. 4 and Thursday, Sept. 5 at Durham Bulls Athletic Park. All-you-can-eat ticket options and a hat giveaway headline the promotional schedule for the First Round.

For the third straight season, the DBAP will offer an all-you-can-eat ticket option for all home playoff games. The all-you-can-eat menu features hot dogs, veggie dogs, hamburgers, cheeseburgers, nachos and cheese, pretzels, popcorn, Ruffles potato chips and fountain Pepsi products.

Durham's First Round foe has yet to be decided, as the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders and Syracuse Mets play a one-game playoff Tuesday to determine the winner of the International League North Division and the Bulls' First Round opponent.

The Bulls open the 2019 Governors' Cup Playoffs on Wednesday, Sept. 4 at 7:05 p.m. against the winner of the IL North Division. The first 750 fans in attendance will receive a Back-to-Back Governors' Cup champions hat, and gates open at 6 p.m. The Best-Of-Five series continues Thursday, Sept. 5 at 7:05 p.m. at the DBAP with Game 2.

After Game 2, the series shifts to either Scranton/WB or Syracuse for the remainder of the series. The winner of Durham's series will face off against the winner of Columbus and Gwinnett in the Governors' Cup Finals. Durham has won consecutive International League championships, and is aiming to become just the fourth team in league history - and first since 1981 - to win three straight league titles.

The Bulls open the Governors' Cup Playoffs Wednesday, Sept. 4 at the DBAP. Single-game tickets and group outings are available now at durhambulls.com, or by calling the Mako Medical Ticket Office at 919.956.BULL.

