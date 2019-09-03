Adam Duvall Named International League Batter of the Week

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - Gwinnett Stripers outfielder Adam Duvall has been named the International League Batter of the Week for August 26-September 2, the league announced Tuesday.

Duvall, 30, batted .364 (8-for-22) with one double, one triple, three home runs, eight runs scored, nine RBIs, and a league-best 1.457 OPS in seven games during the final week of the season. In addition to OPS, he led the IL in runs scored, on-base percentage (.548), and slugging percentage (.909), and ranked in the top five in walks (2nd, 8), RBIs (T-2nd), triples (T-3rd), homers (T-3rd), and total bases (T-3rd, 20).

Selected as a 2019 IL Postseason All-Star, Duvall batted .266 (98-for-369) with 20 doubles, four triples, 32 home runs, 74 runs scored, 93 RBIs, and one stolen base in 101 games with the Stripers this season. He set Gwinnett single-season records in homers and RBIs (surpassing Ernesto Mejia's 28 homers in 2013 and 92 RBIs in 2012), and ranked among the IL top 10 in slugging percentage (1st, .602), homers (2nd), RBIs (2nd), OPS (2nd, .966), extra-base hits (T-6th, 56), and total bases (9th, 222). Duvall has also played 26 Major League games with the Atlanta Braves this year, batting .241 (20-for-83) with three doubles, six home runs, 12 runs scored, 11 RBIs, and a .783 OPS.

Duvall is the fifth Gwinnett player to earn an IL weekly award this season, joining Mike Soroka (IL Pitcher of the Week for April 4-7), Andres Blanco (IL Batter of the Week for April 8-14), Austin Riley (IL Batter of the Week for May 6-12), and Jack Lopez (IL Batter of the Week for June 17-23).

Duvall and the IL South Division champion Stripers host games one and two of the 2019 Governors' Cup Playoffs on Wednesday, September 4 and Thursday, September 5, both at 7:05 p.m. vs. Columbus. Both games are presented by Coolray Heating & Cooling. Playoff tickets, including the Coolray Pack (Infield Box ticket, hot dog, and 12oz soda for $8) and All-You-Can-Eat Seat (Field Box ticket, plus access to all-you-can-eat food service including hot dogs, hamburgers, peanuts, popcorn, chips, soda, and water for $25) are on sale now at GoStripers.com.

