Tejay Antone Named International League Pitcher of the Week

September 3, 2019 - International League (IL) - Louisville Bats News Release





LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville Bats starting pitcher Tejay Antone (pronounced T.J. ann-tone) has been named the International League Pitcher of the Week for August 26-September 1.

In 2 starts, Antone went 2-0 with a 1.29 ERA, allowing just 2 earned runs in 14.0 innings. He walked one batter and struck out 19.

On August 27 vs. Columbus, the right-hander threw 7.0 scoreless innings, walking one and striking out 9 in a 6-0 Bats win. It was the only instance of a Louisville starter tossing at least 7.0 scoreless innings at home this season.

On September 1 vs. Indianapolis, Antone went 7.0 innings for the second straight start, allowing a pair of runs on 3 hits, walking none and striking out 10 in an 8-2 Bats win. The 10 strikeouts tied a career-high, and his ninth of the game set a Louisville franchise single-season record with its 1,130th strikeout.

Antone also recorded his first career extra-base hit, when he doubled off Indianapolis reliever Jesus Liranzo.

The 25-year-old is the third Bats pitcher, and second in the last 3 weeks, to win the IL Pitcher of the Week award this season. Antone joins fellow right-handers Lucas Sims (July 1-7) and Vladimir Gutierrez (August 12-18).

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from September 3, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.