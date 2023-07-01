Fort Wayne's 4-Run 7th Inning Spoils Denholm's Dazzling Start in Doubleheader Split

EASTLAKE, Ohio - In the 4th game of a scheduled 6-game series, and Game 2 of today's scheduled doubleheader, the Lake County Captains (1-5, 32-39) fell to the Fort Wayne TinCaps (4-2, 36-36) by a final score of 4-2 in 7 innings on Friday night at Classic Auto Group Park in Eastlake.

In just his 4th start of the season, Trenton Denholm had arguably his best outing as a Captain. The right-hander pitched 5 scoreless innings and threw a season-high 7 strikeouts in 65 pitches (46 strikes). Denholm permitted just 2 baserunners, courtesy of 2 singles from Fort Wayne's Lucas Dunn.

Offensively, Lake County scored both of their runs in the bottom of the 5th inning. After Victor Planchart led off the half-inning with a double, the next 2 Captains hitters were retired. Then, Dayan Frias, Cleveland's No. 30 prospect according to MLB.com, hit an RBI single for the game's 1st run. In the ensuing at-bat, Jorge Burgos hit an RBI double to increase Lake County's lead to 2-0 through 5 frames.

After a perfect 6th inning from Alaska Abney, in which he threw 2 strikeouts, Lenny Torres Jr. (1-2) entered the game to begin the 7th inning, having converted each of his first 4 save opportunities of the season. Following a TinCaps flyout, the right-handed reliever allowed a walk, which was just Fort Wayne's 3rd baserunner of the game.

Torres Jr. then thew his only strikeout of the night for the 2nd out of the half-inning. Immediately after, with the TinCaps down to their final strike, a single put runners on 1st and 2nd base. A walk in the ensuing plate appearance then loaded the bases for Fort Wayne. Finally, with the TinCaps down to their final strike once again, a grand slam from Albert Fabian gave Fort Wayne their 1st lead of the night at 4-2.

After allowing an infield single in the next at-bat, Torres Jr. was removed from the game. The right-hander allowed 3 hits, 4 earned runs, and 2 walks in just 0.2 innings of work, suffering his 1st blown save of the season. Elvis Jerez then forced a TinCaps pop out to end the half-inning in his only pitch of the night.

The Captains were unable to regain their lead, as they were retired in order in the home half of the 7th inning to end the game.

First pitch for Game 4 of this week's scheduled 6-game series between the Captains and TinCaps is scheduled for tomorrow night at 7:00 PM. It will be "Sausage Fest Saturday" at the ballpark. Coverage of the game can be found on both the Bally Live app and MiLB.tv, as well as through @LCCaptains on Twitter and Instagram.

