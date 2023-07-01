Burgos's 2 RBI, Fox's 3 Hits Drive Captains to Game 1 Victory Over TinCaps

July 1, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Lake County Captains News Release







EASTLAKE, Ohio - In the 3rd game of a scheduled 6-game series, and Game 1 of today's scheduled doubleheader, the Lake County Captains (1-4, 31-38) defeated the Fort Wayne TinCaps (3-2, 35-36) by a final score of 4-2 in 7 innings on Friday evening at Classic Auto Group Park in Eastlake.

The win snapped a 4-game losing streak for Lake County, which was tied for their longest such streak this season.

Jorge Burgos recorded his 10th multi-hit game of the season for the Captains. With 2 outs in the bottom of the 1st inning, the 21-year-old hit an RBI infield single to bring home the game's 1st run. In the ensuing at-bat, Joe Lampe, Cleveland's No. 28 prospect according to MLB.com, hit an RBI double to make it a 2-0 game in favor of Lake County.

Burgos then hit a solo home run in the bottom of the 3rd inning to give the Captains a 3-2 lead. This extended his team home run and RBI leads to 6 and 36, respectively.

Jake Fox, Cleveland's No. 8 prospect according to MLB.com, recorded his 2nd consecutive multi-hit game and 7th of the season. The 20-year-old hit doubles in the bottom of the 1st and 2nd innings, which were followed by a single in the bottom of the 4th inning. Fox finished the game 3-for-4 at the plate, extending his hitting streak to 6 games.

Later, in the bottom of the 6th inning, the Captains added one more run to their total with an RBI single from Junior Sanquintin, from which Christian Cairo scored from 1st base.

Rodney Boone (3-3) earned his 2nd win in his last 3 starts, pitching 5.1 innings, allowing 3 hits and 3 walks, while throwing 6 strikeouts in 90 pitches (49 strikes). 2 of the left-hander's 3 hits allowed were solo home runs from Fort Wayne shortstop Jackson Merrill, including a solo shot on the 2nd pitch of the game.

After Boone allowed 2 consecutive walks in the top of the 6th inning, another walk from Shawn Rapp with 2 outs in the frame would load the bases for the TinCaps. However, the left-handed reliever would throw his only strikeout of the game to end the half-inning, leaving the bases loaded.

Magnus Ellerts made his High-A home debut for the Captains, entering the game to begin the top of the 7th inning. The right-hander surrendered a double and a walk to put the go-ahead run at the plate with 2 outs in the half-inning. However, Ellerts would force a Fort Wayne flyout to end the game, recording his 1st career High-A save.

