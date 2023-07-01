Whitecaps Burned by Dragons, 8-6

July 1, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - West Michigan Whitecaps News Release







COMSTOCK PARK, MI - The West Michigan Whitecaps enjoyed a strong performance on offense, but the pitching staff couldn't weather the Dayton Dragons rally as they fell 8-6 in front of 6,183 fans Saturday night at LMCU Ballpark.

The Whitecaps added four extra-base hits, including a solo home run from Jace Jung, his 13th of the season. Still, the pitching staff couldn't hold up, as the Dragons delivered two runs in the ninth to steal the victory.

Both teams scored in the first inning as Dragons catcher Mat Nelson added an RBI single before the 'Caps tallied two runs in the bottom half - featuring an RBI double from Brady Allen - taking the 2-1 lead. Dayton responded with four runs in the fourth - highlighted by a two-run homer from Trey Faltine - forging the Dragons in front 5-2. Dragons second baseman Tyler Callihan added an RBI single in the top of the sixth before the 'Caps rallied for three in the bottom half - featuring a two-run double from Lazaro Benitez - trimming the Dayton advantage to 6-5. Jung tied the game in the seventh with a solo home run, 6-6. Dayton opened the ninth with a single from Callihan before an RBI from Edwin Arroyo, and a sacrifice fly from Austin Hendrick delivered the Dragons the 8-6 lead. The 'Caps couldn't respond, as Dragons closer Braxton Roxby induced a double play before delivering a strikeout to slam the door on the 8-6 victory.

The Dragons improve to 39-35 and 6-2 in the second half as the Whitecaps fall to 36-37 and 4-4 in the second half. Dragons reliever Brooks Crawford (4-1) secures his fourth win, allowing a run through three innings with five punchouts, while Roxby gets his fourth save with a scoreless ninth. Whitecaps reliever Cristhian Tortosa (2-4) suffers his fourth loss, allowing two runs through an inning pitched. Jung now leads the Midwest League with 13 home runs on the season.

UP NEXT

The Whitecaps and Dayton Dragons conclude this series with a celebration of America's Independence and a Sunday Night Baseball contest beginning at 6:05 pm. Whitecaps pitcher Troy Melton gets the start against Dayton righty Jose Acuna. Broadcast coverage with Dan Hasty and Nate Wangler begins on the Whitecaps Baseball Network beginning at 5:50 pm. Get your tickets for all 2023 home games now at www.whitecapsbaseball.com.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from July 1, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.