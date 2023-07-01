TinCaps Game Information: July 1 at Lake County Captains (Guardians Affiliate)

July 1, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







Fort Wayne TinCaps (4-2, 36-36) @ Lake County Captains (1-5, 32-39)

Saturday, July 1 | 7 p.m. | Classic Auto Group Park | Eastlake, OH

RHP Ryan Bergert (No. 24 Padres prospect) vs. LHP Steve Hajjar

Video: Bally Live app | MiLB.TV | MLB.TV | Radio: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM

LAST NIGHT: Albert Fabian delivered a 2-out, 2-strike, go-ahead grand slam in the top of the final inning of the 2nd game of a doubleheader, sending Fort Wayne to a split with Lake County. The TinCaps lost the first game, 4-2, but rallied to win the second, 4-2.

POWER PERSPECTIVE: As a team, the TinCaps are on pace to hit 123 homers in this 132-game season... The franchise record is 127, set in 2017... If the season was still 140 games long, this year's team would be on track for 130 homers... The TinCaps have homered 19 times in 8 games at Lake County this season.

HOME RUN HISTORY: With Fort Wayne's franchise history dating back to 1993, the record for most home runs in a game is 6 (Aug. 6, 1997 @ Rockford; July 7, 2002 @ Quad City). Prior to Thursday, Fort Wayne last hit 5 homers in a game on Aug. 3, 2005 @ Dayton. Of those, a pair were hit by future big leaguers: Sean Kazmar Jr. and Mike Baxter... The franchise record for grand slams in a season is 6 (2006). This year's team has hit 5 so far.

HOT CAPS: The TinCaps have won 7 of their last 10 games and are 4-0-2 in their last 6 series... Since falling to 10-22, the TinCaps are 26-14 since May 14.

BETTER THAN THEIR RECORD: Based off their +34 run differential for the year, the TinCaps project to have a 39-33 record (3 games better than their actual mark).

STARTING PITCHING: TinCaps starters have the 5th lowest ERA in the Midwest League (3.32). Fort Wayne relievers have a 4.59 ERA, 4th highest.

BULLPEN STREAKS: Edwuin Bencomo has gone 4 straight outings without allowing an earned run... Jose Geraldo, Keegan Collett and Chris Lincoln have each gone 3 consecutive... Collett also hasn't allowed a hit in his last 3 appearances.

RYAN BERGERT: Among MWL pitchers with at least 50 IP... 2nd in SwStr% (14%), 3rd in LOB% (81%), 4th in K% (29%), 6th in ERA (2.61) and 8th in opponent AVG (.195)... has only allowed 2 HRs (T-2nd fewest)... 0.90 GB/FB (T-10th lowest).

JACKSON MERRILL: MLB.com's highest-ranked prospect in the MWL (No. 12 on Top 100 list)... Selected for the MLB All-Star Futures Game... Since May 5, over 43 games, 6th in the MWL in average (.294)... For season, ranks 5th in R (42) and 6th in H (67)... 6th lowest K% (13%).

JAKOB MARSEE: 22nd birthday Wednesday... Only player in the MWL to appear in all 72 games so far this year... Ranks 1st in runs (57), 2nd in walks (54; 17% BB%), 3rdin OBP (.394), 4th in SB (24)... 2nd best BB/K (1.0) and 5th lowest SwStr% (6%).

NATHAN MARTORELLA: In the MWL, ranks 1st in HR (12)... 2nd in G (71) and R (47)... 3rd in RBIs (50) and BB (46; 15% BB%)... 4th in SLG (.470)... 5th in OPS (.844)... 5th in wRC+ (141)... 6th in H (67) and BB/K (0.8).

MORE ON MARTORELLA: He's on pace to hit 22 home runs in this 132-game season. Fort Wayne's franchise record for home runs in a season is 21, set by Fernando Tatis Jr. in 2017. Tatis played in 117 games as a TinCap before a promotion to Double-A San Antonio... The schedule was 140-games long through 2019... Martorella's current .844 OPS would rank 6th highest in franchise history for a season. The record is .956, set by Jaff Decker in 2009, followed by Jason Hagerty (2010, .917)... Fernando Tatis Jr. (2017, .910)... Rymer Liriano (2011, .882)... Will Venable (2006, .865)... Over the last 2 seasons at the High-A level, the highest OPS posted by a Fort Wayne player was Agustín Ruiz in 2021 (.809).

MARCOS CASTAÑON: In the MWL, ranks 5th in H (69), 6th in RBIs (42) and 8th in G (68)... has reached base in 9 straight games.

NEW GUYS: Prior to promotions on Tuesday, Albert Fabian was leading the Cal League with 58 RBIs and 31 XBH. He was also 2nd in 2B (18), 3rd in TB (119), 4th in HR (12) and 6th in SLG (.504)... Graham Pauley ranked 2nd in OBP (.422) and 3B (5), 3rd in H (71) and R (50), 6th in BB (40), 8th in TB (107), 9th in OPS (.887) and 10th in AVG (.309).

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from July 1, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.