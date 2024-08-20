Fort Wayne Takes L to Open Trip

August 20, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

PEORIA, Ill. - The TinCaps began their 12-game road trip with a 2-1 loss to the Peoria Chiefs (Cardinals affiliate) on Tuesday night at Dozer Park. The game was completed in less than two hours.

Fort Wayne (17-32, 45-70) scored its lone run in the top of the sixth inning. Shortstop Wyatt Hoffman led the frame off with a double and scored on an RBI single from right fielder Kai Murphy. That tied the game, 1-1.

Peoria (25-24, 51-63), however, which initially opened the scoring with a run in the fourth, quickly went back ahead in the bottom of the sixth, as Darlin Moquete hit a solo home run.

TinCaps starter Eric Yost worked five innings with just the one run allowed as he struck out three with no walks. José Reyes pitched the next three innings with three punchouts as well.

'Caps catcher Ethan Salas singled in the first inning to extend his on-base streak to 13 games. First baseman Devin Ortiz also singled in the contest.

The 1 hour and 59-minute game was Fort Wayne's fastest nine-inning contest of the season.

Next Game: Wednesday, Aug. 21 @ Peoria (7:35pm/et)

TinCaps Probable Starter: RHP Isaiah Lowe (No. 8 Padres prospect)

Chiefs Probable Starter: RHP Inohan Paniagua

Watch: Bally Live app (free) | MiLB.TV | MLB.TV

Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM | TinCaps.com

