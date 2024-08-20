'Caps Walk-off Captains, 2-1

COMSTOCK PARK, MI -The West Michigan Whitecaps saw strong pitching carry them into the ninth inning before Jim Jarvis delivered a walk-off sacrifice fly to sink the Lake County Captains 2-1 in front of 4,582 fans Tuesday night at LMCU Ballpark.

The Whitecaps held the Captains to just two hits as pitchers Jaden Hamm, Jack Anderson, Matt Merrill, and Marco Jimenez combined for 12 strikeouts while limiting the Captains to 1-for-5 with runners in scoring position in the win. Meanwhile, Jarvis delivers the 'Caps their eighth walk-off victory of the season with his sacrifice fly in the ninth.

Both teams played to a scoreless tie through the first four innings as Hamm and Anderson combined for four scoreless frames, while Lake County starter Dylan DeLucia posted four shutout innings of his own with four strikeouts. Lake County finally broke through in the fifth as outfielder Jonah Advincula added an RBI single, grabbing the 1-0 lead. West Michigan managed just one hit from the fifth through seventh innings before catcher Josh Crouch delivered an RBI double in the eighth, knotting the game at 1-1. Jimenez was spotless out of the pen for the 'Caps, tossing two scoreless, hitless innings with a pair of punchouts to keep the game tied. In the bottom of the ninth, a fielding error by Lake County second baseman Travis Bazzana loaded the bases for West Michigan before Jarvis delivered his sacrifice fly into left field, scoring Max Anderson and delivering West Michigan the 2-1 walk-off victory.

The Whitecaps improve to 28-20 in the second half and 59-55 overall, while the Captains fall to 24-23 in the second half and 65-48 overall. Jimenez (5-1) secures his fifth victory while Lake County reliever Allan Hernandez (0-3) suffers his third loss, allowing the game-winning run in the ninth. The 'Caps still sit 2.5 games behind the Dayton Dragons for first place in the Midwest League East standings. Meanwhile, the Whitecaps collect their fifth win of the season when trailing past the seventh inning, coming into the contest just 4-45 in that situation.

