Wisconsin Timber Rattlers to Hold Pick a Seat Event on September 10

August 20, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Wisconsin Timber Rattlers News Release







GRAND CHUTE, WI - You can get ready for the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers playoff run and their 2025 season at the same time in the same place on Tuesday, September 10! The Timber Rattlers are hosting their annual Pick A Seat event at Neuroscience Group Field starting at 4:00pm with an opportunity to cheer for the team during their first playoff game since 2016.

Members of the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers ticket office will be available to assist fans with questions, purchases of new packages, and renewals of current packages. Our staff will also be ready to show off available seats and group areas to interested fans.

All fans who purchase a ticket package before October 15 will receive a free Timber Rattlers jersey (one jersey per seat in the package). Those who purchase a ticket package before March 1, 2025 will receive free tickets for Opening Day, 2025 and an April pass with complimentary tickets to all games in April of next season.

The Snake Pit Team Store will be open for any existing or new package holders to receive a 15% discount on purchases in the store during the event.

Additionally, there will be a watch party for Game One of the Western Division Finals during the event. The team doesn't know who or where they will be playing, but we will have the game on for fans to watch to see how the team does before returning home to play Game Two of the best-of-three first round series on Thursday, September 12.

The concessions stands and Leinie Lodge will be open for fans to enjoy drinks and food while cheering on the team with the game on the videoboard. Kids' Zone inflatables and the Capital Credit Union Slide will be open with no charge.

An official Timber Rattlers Playoff T-Shirt and playoff tickets for Game Two of the first round playoff series that will be held at Neuroscience Group Field on Thursday, September 12 at 6:40pm are available in advance at this link.

Individual game tickets for all remaining regular season games of 2024 and season ticket packages for 2025 home games are available online through timberrattlers.com, over the phone at (920) 733-4152, or in person. The Timber Rattlers Ticket Office is located at Neuroscience Group Field. The box office is open from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm Monday through Friday.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from August 20, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.