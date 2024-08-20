Hunter's Big Hit Keys Dragons Win as Winning Streak Reaches Six

Dayton, Ohio - Cade Hunter delivered a two-run single to highlight a four-run fifth inning and three Dayton pitchers combined to scatter nine hits as the Dragons defeated Cedar Rapids 4-1 on Tuesday night in the opener to a six-game series. The win was the sixth straight for the Dragons, their season high for consecutive victories.

With the win, the Dragons held their lead in the playoff race at two and one-half games over West Michigan, who defeated Lake County 2-1 on Tuesday night. There are 17 games to play in the regular season.

Game Summary :

Both starting pitchers, T.J. Sikkema of the Dragons and Ricky Castro of Cedar Rapids, were dominant over the early innings. The Dragons had only one hit in the game as they game to bat in the bottom of the fifth with the score 0-0. But they were able to produce a big inning without an extra base hit or a walk. Leo Balcazar opened the inning with a hard single to center field and Victor Acosta followed with a hit to right. John Michael Faile blooped a single to right to load the bases with no one out, and Cade Hunter followed with a hard single to right. Balcazar and Acosta scored easily on the play. Faile advanced from first to third, and when the relay through into third skipped past, Faile scored and Hunter went to second to make it 3-0. Hunter then stole third and scored on the same play on an error to make it 4-0.

Cedar Rapids had their chance in the seventh, loading the bases with one out against Dayton reliever Easton Sikorski. Simon Miller replaced Sikorski and got a ground out to first base for the second out as a run scored to make it 4-1. The next hitter, Gabriel Gonzalez, lined out hard to center field with Jay Allen II making a good running catch to end the threat and strand runners at second and third.

Miller finished the game, working two more scoreless innings to earn his sixth save. Miller lowered his earned run average to 1.19 since joining the Dragons from Daytona.

"After the fifth inning, the momentum was on our side," said Hunter. "When this team gets momentum, it's hard to slow us down. I knew once we had that big inning, it was going to be a pretty smooth ride for us if we did the right things."

The Dragons finished with six hits. Balcazar was 2 for 3 with a run scored. The Dragons went 2 for 5 with runners in scoring position while Cedar Rapids went 0 for 12.

Up Next : The Dragons (31-18, 65-50) host Cedar Rapids (24-25, 61-52) again on Wednesday at 7:05 pm in the second game of the six-game series at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. Ryan Cardona (8-4, 3.35) will start for the Dragons against Tanner Hall (0-1, 5.79). For ticket information, go to daytondragons.com/tickets or call (937) 228-2287.

