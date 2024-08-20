Loons Win Fourth in a Row, de Paula Drives in Two

August 20, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Great Lakes Loons News Release







MIDLAND, Mich. - The Great Lakes Loons (60-53) (25-21) late offensive surge topped the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (70-44) (28-20) 4-2 on a clear 69-degree Tuesday night at Dow Diamond.

- Wisconsin scored the game's first run in the first inning. Three straight reached with two outs, with a Jadher Areinamo RBI single making it 1-0.

- Loons' starter Patrick Copen struck out the side in the second inning. In the third inning, he was struck with a comebacker to the mound. Copen was removed from the game.

- Christian Romero, with the bases loaded in the second, induced a double play to end the inning.

- Josue De Paula tied up the game in the third inning with an RBI single. It scored Jake Vogel, who singled and reached second on an error.

- Both teams next runs came in the sixth, each with a solo blast. Hedbert Perez for Wisconsin and De Paula for the Loons.

- Romero would retire 15 Timber Rattlers, the fourth Loon reliever to go five innings. Romero struck out three.

- The Loons grabbed the lead, a two-run bottom of the eighth inning. De Paula led things off with a walk followed by a Kyle Nevin single. Two RBI hits followed a RBI double from Jake Gelof and a RBI single by Sam Mongelli

- Jeisson Cabrera and Kelvin Ramirez each had a runner reach but he finished their frames with a strikeout. Cabrera earned the win and Ramirez the save.

Rounding Things Out

With 12 saves, Kelvin Ramirez has tied Benony Robles for the fifth-most saves in a Loons single season. Robles earned 12 in 2023. 20 is the all-time single-season record held by Miguel Ramirez in 2008 and Luis Vasquez in 2010.

Up Next

The Loons go for a fifth straight win tomorrow Wednesday, August 21st. The first pitch is at 7:05 pm. Wednesday is a Paws n Claws night with half-off White Claws, and all dogs are invited. Zeke the Wonderdog, a Michigan staple, will perform in between innings.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from August 20, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.