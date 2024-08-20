Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Tuesday (7:05 PM vs. Cedar Rapids)

Tuesday, August 20, 2024 l Game # 49 (115)

Day Air Ballpark l Dayton, Ohio l 7:05 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Cedar Rapids Kernels (24-24, 61-51) at Dayton Dragons (30-18, 64-50)

RH Ricky Castro (1-2, 4.00) vs. LH T.J. Sikkema (3-3, 4.21)

Today's Game : The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) host the Cedar Rapids Kernels (affiliate of the Minnesota Twins) in the first game of a six-game series at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District.

In the Standings : The Dragons are in first place, two and one-half games ahead of West Michigan in the East Division of the Midwest League (2nd Half) with 18 games to play. Great Lakes is four games out of first.

Streaks/Trends : The Dragons have won five straight games (matching their season high) and nine of their last 11. They are 30-15 (.667) over their last 45 games. They are 51-31 (.622) over their last 82 (since May 12).

Last Game: Sunday : Dayton 7, Fort Wayne 1. Dragons pitchers Gabriel Aguilera, Arij Fransen, and Trey Braithwaite combined to scatter nine hits.

Last Series (August 13-18 at Fort Wayne) : Dayton went 5-1 in the series.

Dayton team stats in series : .262 batting average (55 for 210); 6.8 runs/game (41 R, 6 G); 4 home runs; 5 stolen bases; 3.40 ERA (53 IP, 20 ER); 8 errors.

Team Notes

The Dragons are 15-2 when their starting pitcher goes 6+ innings; 40-10 when the starter goes 5+.

The Dragons rank second in Minor League Baseball (120 teams) in average attendance (8,011), trailing #1 Indianapolis (8,316).

Player Notes

New Dragons catcher/first baseman John Michael Faile finished his five-year college career at North Greenville University as the all-time leader in home runs and RBI for the NCAA Division II level, hitting over .400 two times and winning his conference's triple crown once. Faile hit home runs in each of his first three games with the Dragons including a grand slam Saturday.

Leo Balcazar's 15-game hitting streak ended Saturday with a 0 for 2 night. This was the longest hitting streak by a Dayton player since Francisco Urbaez hit in 15 straight in 2021. During his hitting streak, Balcazar batted .317 (20 for 63) with two home runs.

Ethan O'Donnell over his last 20 games: 30 for 83 (.361), 2 HR, 7 2B, 4 3B.

Jay Allen II over his last 12 games: 14 for 36 (.389), 1 HR, 1 2B, 1 3B, 7 RBI, 10 BB. Allen has broken the franchise record for hit-by-pitch in a season with 22 (previous record was 17).

Cam Collier has walked 18 times in his last 11 games covering 50 plate appearances. In the last series with Fort Wayne, he went 7 for 15 (.467) with 11 walks.

Starting pitcher Ryan Cardona since July 1: 6 GS, 5-0, 1.36 ERA, 32.2 IP, 14 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 6 BB, 33 SO, .128 opponent batting average. Cardona was named Reds Minor League Pitcher of the Month for July. In July, Cardona made four starts, going 3-0 with a 1.74 ERA.

Reliever Simon Miller over his first 12 outings since being called up from Daytona: 20 IP, 10 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 9 BB, 23 SO, 1.35 ERA, 5 Sv.

Reliever Cody Adcock over his last 3 G: 6.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 9 SO.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Wednesday, August 21 (7:05 pm): Cedar Rapids RH Tanner Hall (0-1, 5.79) at Dayton RH Ryan Cardona (8-4, 3.35)

Thursday, August 22 (7:05 pm): Cedar Rapids RH Ty Langenberg (4-2, 4.50) at Dayton RH Brian Edgington (2-0, 4.33)

Friday, August 23 (7:05 pm): Cedar Rapids RH John Klein (8-2, 4.41) at Dayton RH Jose Franco (0-2, 2.97)

Saturday, August 24 (7:05 pm): Cedar Rapids LH Connor Prielipp (0-1, 6.10) at Dayton RH Mason Pelio (0-3, 8.83)

Sunday, August 25 (1:05 pm): Cedar Rapids RH Darren Bowen (2-8, 5.81) at Dayton RH Gabriel Aguilera (2-4, 4.91)

