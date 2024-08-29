Former Rocker Brandon Leibrandt Called up to Cincinnati Reds

HIGH POINT, N.C. - Former High Point Rockers pitcher Brandon Leibrandt has been recalled from the Cincinnati Reds Class AAA Louisville farm team and has been added to the Reds roster.

Leibrandt, a left-handed pitcher, was a member of High Point's Opening Day roster in 2024 and made four starts before the Reds purchased his contract in mid-May. Leibrandt was 2-0 with a 0.93 ERA for the Rockers, striking out 24 hitters and walking just seven in 19.1 innings of work.

In addition, Leibrandt was with the Rockers in 2023 as he went 4-3 with a 3.26 ERA in 12 starts. He started two playoff games for the Rockers and while he did not earn a decision, High Point won both games over Gastonia. Leibrandt tossed 14 innings and allowed just two earned runs during the postseason.

This will not be Leibrandt's first trip to the Majors. The former Florida State pitcher appeared in five games for the Miami Marlins in 2020 and allowed just three hits over nine innings of work.

Leibrandt becomes the fifth former Rocker to reach the Major Leagues in the same season as having played for the Rockers, joining RHP Jake Petricka (2021), INF Tyler Ladendorf (2021), RHP David Robertson (2021) and RHP Kyle Barraclough (2023).

