Labor Day Weekend Excitement with the Lexington Legends

August 29, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Lexington Legends News Release







The Lexington Legends are welcoming all fans to Legends Field with a holiday weekend home series starting this Friday, August 30th, against the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs, with fun and excitement for all ages.

Friday, August 30th - 80's Night Presented by Lexington Financial

Fans can kick of the series with 80's Night, presented by Lexington Financial. Enjoy the tunes and vibes of the 1980's, paired with our Feel Good Friday with happy hour drink specials in the Lexington Brewing & Distilling Co Taproom from gates open until the first pitch. Gates open at 6:00 with first pitch scheduled for 7:00, so get ready to jam! Live music from Canvas will be on the front plaza before and after the game.

Saturday, August 31st - Fireworks Saturday Presented by the Kentucky Office of Highway Safety

A night filled with baseball and fireworks, who can ask for more? A cool evening to be capped of by the best fireworks show in town presented by the Kentucky Office of Highway Safety. Gates will open at 6:00 with first pitch scheduled for 7:00, fireworks begin immediately following the game.

Sunday, September 1st - Labor Day Eve ireworks Presented by Kinetic

Ask for more and get TWO fireworks nights, back-to-back! A beautiful night in the Bluegrass for baseball will be tied up with the best fireworks show in town presented by Kinetic. A special start time with gates opening at 6:00 and first pitch scheduled for 7:00, fireworks begin immediately following the game.

Monday, September 2nd - Labor Day

Enjoy the end of summer mark with your Lexington Legends. A special daytime ballgame just for the holiday, with the Legends wrapping up the homestand. Gates will open at 1:00 and first pitch is scheduled for 2:00. A perfect way to spend a day.

Don't miss out on the excitement at the ballpark this week! Grab your tickets now and join the Lexington Legends for a week of fun, food, and fantastic baseball.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.lexingtonlegends.com.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from August 29, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.