Wiel Goes Yard Again But Revs Drop Rubber Match to Ducks

August 29, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

York, PA: The York Revolution fell in Thursday's rubber match to the Long Island Ducks 7-3 on Thursday night at WellSpan Park, as the two teams split the regular season series 12-12.

Revs starter Zach Neff was sharp early and escaped the first inning facing the minimum, with help from a batter's interference call on Ryan McBroom's strikeout on a stolen base attempt.

Zander Wiel started the scoring with a two-out, two-run blast to left center in the first inning, his 25th of the season. Matt McDermott had walked earlier in the frame, setting up the Revs for the early 2-0 lead.

Alerick Soularie walked to lead off the bottom of the second inning and moved to third on a perfectly executed hit and run by Alfredo Reyes. Ciaran Devenney followed with a comebacker to the mound, but Soularie read Nick Tropeano's throw brilliantly and broke for home to score, putting York up 3-0.

JC Encarnacion walked to lead off the third inning and escaped a potential pickoff to steal second base. He broke for third on another stolen base attempt and scored when the throw from Devenney was spiked in the dirt. The ball kicked away from third baseman Alejandro Rivero, allowing Encarnacion to scamper home for the Ducks first run.

Kole Kaler and Nick Heath followed with singles and were able to pull off a double steal, escaping yet another potential pickoff when Alfredo Reyes' throw hit Kaler in the back sliding into third. Kaler proceeded to score on a sacrifice fly to bring Long Island within a run at 3-2.

The game remained at a one-run difference until the sixth when Long Island loaded the bases with one out thanks to a trio of singles before York turned to reliever Alex Valverde. Encarnacion tapped a comebacker to the mound and Valverde made a nifty off-balance throw to second for the second out of the inning, but Encarnacion barely beat McDermott's relay throw at first, allowing the tying run to score. With two outs, Valverde walked Scott Kelly and Kaler, the second of which pushed in the go-ahead run. Valverde punched out Heath to end the frame, but not before the Ducks took a 4-3 lead.

Kaler continued to haunt the Revs in the eighth, adding a big insurance run with a two-out single that scored Encarnacion and made the Ducks advantage 5-3.

Jason Hughes made his professional debut on the mound for the Revs in the top of the ninth inning but gave up a two-out, two run double to Taylor Kohlwey before registering his first professional strikeout at the hands of Encarnacion. The Kohlwey double doubled the Ducks lead, putting them up 7-3 as they sent closer Ramon Santos to the hill for the bottom half.

Santos secured the series for the Ducks and salvaged a season series split with a scoreless ninth, allowing just a Reyes single.

York was held to seven hits in the game, scattered across the game with just one hit in seven separate innings as they were unable to bunch together multiple hits at any point.

Notes: Wiel's 25th home run of the season was his 12th with York. It was also the 86th home run of his Atlantic League career and 154th of his pro career as he has slugged four long balls in his last seven games. Wiel and Jacob Rhinesmith both socked their 26th doubles of the season, tied for fourth most in the league. Wiel now has 53 extra-base hits, moving past teammate David Washington for fourth most in the league. McDermott stole his 50th base of the season in the bottom of the first, the league's second most; it was his 48th with York, fourth most in a season in franchise history. York has 293 steals as a team, 12 shy of tying a league record. Valverde allowed a pair of inherited runs but totaled 1.2 scoreless innings, as he has allowed just one earned run in 19.0 innings over 13 appearances since July 12. Long Island tied its season high with seven steals, the most in a game by a Revs opponent this season. York falls to 70-39, having dropped five of six; the Revs are still just 1.5 games behind Gastonia for the league's best overall record as Gastonia has dropped four straight. The Revs are still just one win shy of matching last year's total. York finished the season series 6-9 at home against the Ducks but 6-3 on the road, owning a winning record in Central Islip for the second straight year (combined 14-7). The series loss is only the eighth all season for the Revs (24-8-3), but is their second straight, having dropped back-to-back series for only the second time all year and first since May 10-16. York lefty Aaron Fletcher faces Staten Island's Mike Shawaryn as the FerryHawks come to town on Friday night at 6:30 p.m. It is Taylor Swift Night and Ladies Night featuring a Fleece Blanket Giveaway to the first 500 ladies. Tickets are on sale at YorkRevolution.com, (717) 801-HITS, and in-person at the Shipley Energy Ticket Office.

