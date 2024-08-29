Jc's Power Surge Lifts Ducks Over Revolution

(York, PA) - The Long Island Ducks defeated the York Revolution 15-6 on Tuesday night in the middle game of a three-game series at WellSpan Park.

The Ducks took a 2-0 lead in the top half of the first inning on a leadoff home run to right field by Nick Heath on the first pitch of the ballgame thrown by Revolution starting pitcher Tom Sutera and an RBI single off the bat of Aaron Antonini. The Revolution tied the game at two in the second on Jordy Barley's two-run single against Long Island starter David Griffin.

The visitors scored five runs in the third for a 7-2 advantage, highlighted by a Leobaldo Cabrera RBI double and a grand slam home off the bat of JC Encarnacion. Leading 7-3 in the fourth, the Flock scored four more times for an 11-3 cushion by way of a wild pitch, an Antonini RBI two-base hit and run-scoring singles from Scott Kelly and Kole Kaler.

Encarnacion was at it again in the eighth as the outfielder belted his second four-bagger of the night over the Arch Nemesis in left field. Long Island put the icing on the cake in the ninth with three more runs by way of Ryan McBroom's two-run roundtripperto left centerfield and Encarnacion's RBI single.

Griffin tallied a no-decision in his first start for the Flock after allowing three runs on seven hits in four innings pitched, walking one and striking out two. Justin Alintoff (3-2) picked up the win in relief by tossing a pair of scoreless frames on one hit and two walks. Sutera (4-2) suffered the loss, surrendering 11 runs on 12 hits in four innings of work while giving up four walks.

Encarnacion had four hits and three runs scored as he joins Hector Gomez as the second Ducks player with six RBI's in a single ballgame on the campaign. McBroom and Antonini each had two hits and two runs batted in as Antonini extended his on-base streak to 24 consecutive contests overall, while Cabrera and Yoelquis Cespedes also had a pair of hits en route to the victory.

The Ducks and Revolution continue wrap up their three-game set on Thursday evening. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at WellSpan Park. Fans can follow all the action live on FloBaseball. Right-hander Nick Tropeano (2-1, 5.70) toes the rubber for the Flock against Revolution left-hander Zach Neff (7-5, 6.38).

The Ducks return home on Friday, August 30, to begin a four-game set against the Lancaster Stormers. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). The first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive Bucket Hats, courtesy of Merch & Swag. It's also a Tap Room Friday, and Ducks staff members will be handing out coupons for 20% off your entire check and 50% off your first online or mobile app order as fans exit the ballpark. Tickets for the game, and all Ducks games, are available by visiting the Fairfield Properties Ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX.

