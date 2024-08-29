High Point Takes Down Gastonia, 13-2

August 29, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

High Point Rockers News Release







GASTONIA, N.C. - The High Point Rockers unleashed a double-digit hitting attack for the sixth straight game in pummeling Gastonia 13-2 on Thursday night at CaroMont Health Park.

The Rockers finished the night with 15 hits, marking a club record sixth straight game with double digit hits. Martin Figueroa and Michael Martinez led the hit parade with three each while D.J. Burt, Connor Owings, Evan Edwards and Brian Parreira each chipped in with a pair of hits. Parreira, Owings, Edwards and Parreira each collected a pair of RBI.

High Point starter Matt Solter (W, 3-2) held Gastonia to four hits in his five innings of work with four walks and five strikeouts. The Baseball Club's lone run before the ninth inning came in the fourth when Cam Williams hit a solo homer. Reliever Will Carter allowed a triple to Eric De La Rosa in the ninth and he scored on an infield out.

Jacob Edwards, Justin Lewis and D.J. Johnson each threw a shutout inning of relief.

The Rockers tallied a single run in each of the first three innings. In the first, Figueroa led off the game with a double and then a pair of walks from Gastonia starter Morgan McSweeney (L. 1-1)_ loaded the bases. Ben Aklinski then fouled out to the first baseman while Figueroa tagged and scored from third for a 1-0 lead.

In the second, Figueroa singled home Martinez and Martinez returned the favor in the third, singling home Edwards following a one out double.

The Rockers scored three times in the sixth. The frame started with consecutive singles by Martinez and Parreira. Figueroa's single brought Martinez home and Parreira scored on a wild pitch. Burt then singled home Figueroa and the Rockers held a 6-1 lead.

Edwards drew a walk off Gastonia reliever Bryan Blanton to start the seventh and Parreira smashed a two-run homer to extend the lead to 8-1. The Rockers added three more runs in the eighth on a walk, three hits and a Gastonia error as the lead grew to 11-1.

Gastonia sent first baseman Marc Flores to the mound in the top of the ninth. He allowed two runs on a Ryan Grotjohn sacrifice fly and a Connor Owings ground out.

The Rockers are now 28-19 in the second half and riding a six-game winning streak. They will head to Charleston for a critical four-game series with the Dirty Birds. Charleston leads the South Division with a 32-14 record. Charleston's home game with Southern Maryland on Thursday night was delayed due to rain. The Rockers are 4.5 games behind Charleston and two games in front of Gastonia,

NOTES: The 13-2-win marks the largest margin of victory for the Rockers over Gastonia, surpassing an 11-1 win in June 2023.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from August 29, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.