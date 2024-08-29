Ducks Steal Their Way to Series Victory Over Revolution

(York, PA) - The Long Island Ducks defeated the York Revolution 7-3 on Thursday night in the rubber game of a three-game series at WellSpan Park.

York took a 2-0 lead in the bottom half of the first inning on a two-run home run to left centerfield off the bat of Zander Wiel against Long Island starting pitcher Nick Tropeano. The Revolution made it 3-0 in their favor in the second on Ciaran Devenney's RBI groundout.

The Ducks cut the deficit to 3-2 in the third scoring their first run after JC Encarnacion stole third base for his second bag swiped of the inning and hustled home on a Devenney throwing error and then tallied their second run on a Yonny Hernandez sacrifice fly versus Revolution starter Zach Neff.

The Flock took their first lead of the ballgame at 4-3 in the sixth thanks to an Encarnacion run-scoring fielder's choice and a bases loaded walk issued to Kole Kaler. The visitors made it 5-3 in the eighth on Kaler's RBI base knock, and scored a pair of insurance runs in the ninth courtesy of a two-run double off the bat of Taylor Kohlwey,

Tropeano (3-1) picked up the victory after giving up three runs on four hits over five innings pitched, walking three and striking out four. Neff (7-6) was tagged with the loss, surrendering four runs on nine hits over five and two-thirds innings on the mound, walking one while striking out six.

Kaler reached base all four times with three singles, two RBIs, a run scored, a walk and two stolen bases. Yoelquis Cespedes notched his first three-hit game as a member of the Ducks, and Aaron Antonini's single, walk and two runs scored extended his on-base streak to 25 consecutive games overall.

The Ducks return home on Friday night to begin a four-game set against the Lancaster Stormers. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). The first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive Bucket Hats, courtesy of Merch & Swag. It's also a Tap Room Friday, and Ducks staff members will be handing out coupons for 20% off your entire check and 50% off your first online or mobile app order as fans exit the ballpark. Left-hander Jimmy Robbins (6-6, 5.35) toes the rubber for the Flock against Stormers right-hander Noah Bremer (9-6, 3.68).

Tickets for the game, and all Ducks games, are available by visiting the Fairfield Properties Ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX. Those unable to make the game can follow all the action live on FloBaseball.

