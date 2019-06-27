Former Major Leaguer to Start for Indians Tonight in Series Finale

June 27, 2019 - Northwest League (NWL) - Spokane Indians News Release





SPOKANE, Wash. - It's not everyday a Major Leaguer takes the mound at Avista Stadium, but that's exactly the case tonight. Former Chicago Cub Jen-Ho Tseng will start on the mound tonight for the Spokane Indians as we conclude our three-game series with the Tri-City Dust Devils and season-long seven-game homestand.

Tseng made Major League appearances for the Cubs in both 2017 and 2018, while playing the majority of those seasons for the Iowa Cubs (AAA). His best season in AAA was in 2017 where he went 6-1 with a 1.80 ERA in nine starts.

The Taiwanese pitcher was signed by the Cubs out of high school in 2013. The right-hander was a high-profile prospect in Chicago's farm system because of a fastball that can reach the mid-90s along with a curveball and slider. He was released this past spring and the Texas Rangers signed him to a contract shortly after.

Tseng's road back to Major League Baseball starts tonight in Spokane as the Indians host the Tri-City Dust Devils.

Tonight is Dollar in Your Dog Night presented by Mirabeau Park Hotel, KEY 101, and Family Guide. Buy a hot dog and look inside the wrapper for your chance to win cash and great prizes from the Mirabeau Park Hotel. $2,000 will be available to win! Stick around after the game for Dairy Queen Circle the Bases! Gates open at 5:30 PM with first pitch at 6:30 PM. Tickets for all Spokane Indians home game are available to purchase at the Avista Stadium Ticket Office or at SpokaneIndians.com . Reserve your seats today by calling (509) 343-OTTO (6886) or TicketsWest at 1-800-325-SEAT.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from June 27, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.