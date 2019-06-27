Homestand Preview: Dust Devils Return June 28th - July 3rd
June 27, 2019 - Northwest League (NWL) - Tri-City Dust Devils News Release
After seven games on the road, the Dust Devils return home Friday, June 28th through Wednesday, July 3rd. The Dust Devils will host the Everett AquaSox for three games followed by three games with the Eugene Emeralds. Here's a look at the promotions for each game of the upcoming homestand:
Friday, June 28th: School Night presented by Pahlisch Homes AND Family Feast Night thanks to CO-Energy. Hot Dogs will be $2, 12 oz. Coca-Cola products, bags of potato chips and ice cream sandwiches are just $1 all night long for Family Feast Night!
Saturday, June 29th: Post-Game Fireworks courtesy of HiLine Engineering & Fabrication
Sunday, June 30th: Youth Baseball Clinic presented by The Batters Box. Kids 4-12 years old are encouraged to come out and learn from the San Diego Padres' stars of tomorrow! All participants will be instructed by Dust Devils players in areas such as hitting, pitching, base running, fielding and sportsmanship.
Monday, July 1st: Coca-Cola Monday thanks to Coca-Cola. All 22-ounce Coca-Cola products will be $1 ALL night long!
Tuesday, July 2nd: Military Appreciation Night.
Wednesday, July 3rd: Post-Game Fireworks thanks to U.S. Linen & Uniform. Sell out expected, please get your tickets in advance.
