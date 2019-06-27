AquaSox Take Game Two in Series, 7-6

EVERETT, Wash. - Despite taking an early lead, the 'Sox had to come from behind for the second game in the series.

Ryan Court started the game off with a bang, crushing two-run home run over the right field in the bottom of the first inning. The Canadians tied up the game in the top of the second after a force out to second allowed Trevor Schwecke to score, followed by an RBI single to left-center field from Cameron Eden.

Mc Gregory Contreras took the lead for Vancouver in the top of the third with a home run to center field, driving in Yorman Rodriguez as well. Luis De Los Santos hit an RBI double in the top of the fourth inning, bringing the score to 5-2.

In the bottom of the fourth, the Frogs scored back one run with an RBI single from Carter Bins. A Canadian throwing error in the bottom of the sixth tied up the game before a wild pitch allowed Bins to score, putting the 'Sox ahead, 6-5.

A line drive single from Tanner Morris drove in the tying run for the Canadians in the top of the seventh. With bases loaded, Trent Tingelstad walked in the bottom of the eighth, forcing in the winning run.

Up next, the AquaSox conclude their series at Funko Field against the Canadians on June 27 at 7:05 p.m. After that, they'll hit the road for three days to take on the Tri-City Dust Devils.

