Dust Devils Strike Again, Indians Fall 5-2

June 27, 2019 - Northwest League (NWL) - Spokane Indians News Release





SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane's defensive miscues proved costly as the Tri-City Dust Devils took advantage of three Indians' errors to take game two of this three game series, 5-2, on Family Feast Night presented by Yoke's Fresh Market and 92.9 ZZU.

TOP PERFORMERS

Centerfielder Kellen Strahm went 2-for-4 with a walk and a run scored out of the lead-off spot. The San Jose State product is up to .294 at the plate in four games.

Joe Corbett made his Spokane Indians debut out of the bullpen. The Texas Rangers' 10th round pick this year struck out the side in a scoreless ninth inning.

Nick Starr threw two more scoreless innings out of the bullpen. He's allowed no hits and struck out six in five innings of work for Spokane.BY THE NUMBERS

After hitting three long balls in the home opener, the Indians have not hit one since. Their home run drought now spans five games and they have just six total in 13 games.

For the second straight night, the Indians went 1-for-10 with runners in scoring position. They've left 19 runners on base in two games against Tri-City.

Spokane committed three errors, allowing two unearned runs to score.KEY MOMENT

With two outs in the top of the first, Kenan Irizarry dropped a throw at the end of a rundown. That runner would later come in to score and the extra pitches in the inning forced starting pitcher Justin Slaten out of the game. Spokane allowed another run in the fourth on a defensive miscue after a pop up to third base and another run in the sixth after a throwing error and a wild pitch.

AROUND THE LEAGUE

With the win, Tri-City moves to within three games of Spokane atop the North Division. The teams finish off their three-game series tomorrow before Spokane heads to Vancouver, who dropped their fifth straight on Wednesday.

NEXT GAME AT AVISTA STADIUM

The Indians wrap up their seven-game home stand and three-game series with the Dust Devils on Thursday for Dollars in Your Dog Night presented by Mirabeau Park Hotel, KEY 101, and Family Guide. Buy a hot dog and look inside the wrapper for your chance to win cash and great prizes from the Mirabeau Park Hotel. $2,000 will be available to win! Stick around after the game for Dairy Queen Circle the Bases! Gates open at 5:30 PM with first pitch at 6:30 PM. Tickets for all Spokane Indians home game are available to purchase at the Avista Stadium Ticket Office or at SpokaneIndians.com. Reserve your seats today by calling (509) 343-OTTO (6886) or TicketsWest at 1-800-325-SEAT.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from June 27, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.