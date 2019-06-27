C's Drop Fifth Straight on Road Falling 7-6 at Everett

June 27, 2019 - Northwest League (NWL) - Vancouver Canadians News Release





(Funko Field - Everett, WA) - A bases-loaded walk from Canadians RHP Gage Burland in the bottom of the 8th inning pushed across what ended up being the winning run in a bizarre and unfortunate 7-6 loss for Vancouver on Wednesday night in Everett. It marked the second straight game that Vancouver's bullpen walked in the game's winning run.

Looking to rebound from a heartbreaking defeat on Tuesday,the Canadians managed 10 hits off Everett pitching that included RF McGregory Contreras' 1st home run of the season which also happened to be the first home run of the season for Vancouver who went 0-for-404 at-bats without a long ball heading into Wednesday's game vs. the Aquasox.

Everett's pitching also walked 10 batters giving the Canadians plenty of ammunition to snap a four-game losing streak that dated back to June 23rd at Hillsboro.

After falling behind 2-0 on a two-run home run from Everett's 3B Ryan Court, the Canadians stormed back with five unanswered runs that included both Contreras' two run shot as well as a RBI double from SS Luis De Los Santos that gave Vancouver a 5-2 lead heading to the bottom of the 4th inning.

Everett chipped away with a lone run in the bottom of the 4th inning and eventually came all the way back in the bottom of the 6th, plating three runs with C Dean Nevares smacking an RBI double off RHP Josh Almonte to give the Aquasox a 6-5 lead.

Vancouver would tie it in the top of the 7th inning with 3B Tanner Morris finding a single off RHP Reeves Martin brining the game even heading into the stretch.

Everett would rally for the game's winning run in the bottom of the 8th inning when with one out, LF DeAires Moses singled off RHP Parker Caracci who then allowed a base hit to CF Billy Cookeputting runners at first and third with one out. Canadians manager Casey Candaele went to his bullpen and grabbed RHP Gage Burland who proceeded to walk 1B Robert Perez to load the bases and almost escaped after that getting PH Luis Joseph to hit a ground ball out to Morris who threw home for the force out producing the second out of the inning while keeping the score even at 6-6. However, with the bases still loaded, Burland would walk RF Trent Tinglestad to give Everett a 7-6 lead which would end up as the final score. It marked the second straight game that the winning run had come home on a bases-loaded walk.

Notes: Canadians RHP Adam Kloffenstein went 4 1/3 innings on Wednesday, allowing three earned runs on four hits while striking out five.

With the loss, Vancouver falls to 3-10 (.213) marking the worst start through 13 games in franchise history (2000). The Aquasox improved to 6-7 (.462) and moved to within three games of top spot in the North after Tri-City topped Spokane for a second straight game.

The Canadians wrap-up its seven-game road trip on Thursday, June 27th with a 7:05pm finale out at Funko Field vs. Everett. Canadians RHP Grant Townsend gets the ball in hopes of snapping Vancouver's five-game losing streak. The game can be heard live on Sportsnet 650 starting at 7:00pm.

Vancouver Canadians Baseball returns to Nat Bailey Stadium on Friday, June 28th at 7:05pm as the North Division leading Spokane Indians come to town for a three-game series followed by the Hillsboro Hops (July 1-3) with tickets available at www.canadiansbaseball.com.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from June 27, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.