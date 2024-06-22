Force Is Strong with 'Caps in 8-4 Comeback

COMSTOCK PARK, MI - The West Michigan Whitecaps scored eight unanswered runs as the offense came alive in an 8-4 comeback victory over the Dayton Dragons in front of 7,023 fans on Star Wars Night Saturday at LMCU Ballpark.

All-but-one 'Caps hitter crossed the plate as all-but-two enjoyed a base hit in the ballgame - leading to eight unanswered runs across the fourth, fifth, and sixth innings as West Michigan finished 5-for-11 with runners in scoring position in the victory.

Whitecaps starting pitcher Dylan Smith tossed three scoreless innings before leaving early in the third inning with an undisclosed injury, leading to the Dragons scoring four runs - featuring a two-run double from first baseman Cade Hunter - taking the 4-0 lead in the fourth. The Whitecaps responded immediately as a throwing error by Dragons third baseman Cam Collier allowed two runs to come home before an RBI double from Danny Serretti and a wild pitch scored an additional pair - leveling the game at 4-4. The Whitecaps then scattered four runs across the fifth and sixth frames - highlighted by RBI base hits from Max Anderson, Luke Gold, and Seth Stephenson - taking a commanding 8-4 lead going into the seventh. The Dragons managed just one hit across the final four innings of the ballgame as Whitecaps relievers Yosber Sanchez and Matt Merrill combined for four scoreless innings with five strikeouts to slam the door and earn West Michigan the victory.

The Whitecaps improve to 33-35 and 2-0 in the second half, while the Dragons fall to 34-34 and 0-2 in the second half. 'Caps reliever Cleiverth Perez (5-0) secures his fifth win of the year, allowing two runs through 1.2 innings pitched, as Dayton reliever Arij Fransen (1-2) suffers his second loss, allowing four runs through two innings on the mound. The Whitecaps sit alone in first place in the Midwest League East second-half standings, a half-game ahead of the Great Lakes Loons.

The Whitecaps close their longest homestand of the season at 12 games and six-game series against the Dayton Dragons with a Sunday matinee at 2:00 pm. Detroit Tigers top prospect Jackson Jobe takes the mound for West Michigan as part of a Minor League Rehab Assignment against Dayton righty Gabriel Aguilera. To catch all the action, tune into the broadcast coverage with Dan Hasty and Nate Wangler on the Whitecaps Baseball Network at 1:45 pm on 106.1 FM ' The Ticket ' and 1340 WJRW-AM in Grand Rapids. Don't miss out on the excitement; get your tickets for all 2024 home contests, or listen to the games live at whitecapsbaseball.com.

