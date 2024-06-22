Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Saturday (7:05 PM at West Michigan)

Saturday, June 22, 2024 l Game # 2 (68)

LMCU Ballpark l Grand Rapids, Mich. l 7:05 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Dayton Dragons (0-1, 34-33) at West Michigan Whitecaps (1-0, 32-35)

LH T.J. Sikkema (1-2, 5.95) vs. RH Dylan Smith (0-5, 4.33)

Today's Game : The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the West Michigan Whitecaps (affiliates of the Detroit Tigers) in the fifth game of a six-game series. Season Series between Dayton and West Michigan: Dayton 6, West Michigan 4 (at LMCU Ballpark: Dayton 3, West Michigan 1).

Streaks : The Dragons have won five of their last seven games. The Dragons are 21-14 (.600) over their last 35 games.

Scheduling Note : Please note the special scheduling on the next homestand at Day Air Ballpark beginning Monday, July 1:

There will be a game on Monday, which is normally an off-day (July 1). The series includes games Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday (July 1-3).

The Wednesday, July 3 game (final game of the homestand) will start at the special start time of 5:35 p.m. The other games start at 7:05 pm.

Last Game: Friday : West Michigan 8, Dayton 1. The Whitecaps took the Second Half opener, limiting the Dragons to three hits while building an 8-1 lead by the end of the fifth inning. Cade Hunter had a home run and single for Dayton.

Current Series (June 18-23 at West Michigan) : Dayton is 3-1 in the series.

Dayton team stats in the series : .211 batting average (27 for 128); 5.3 runs/game (21 R, 4 G); 5 home runs; 6 stolen bases; 3.86 ERA (35 IP, 15 ER); 1 error.

First Half Recap : The Dragons finished the First Half season with a record of 34-32, tied for second place in the East Division. Top Dayton hitters in the first half were Hector Rodriguez (.310, 5 HR, 13 2B), Jay Allen II (.890 OPS; .271, 9 HR, 18 SB), Sal Stewart (.808 OPS, .269, 7 HR, 34 RBI), and Cam Collier (.239, 11 HR, 44 RBI). Top pitchers were Rhett Lowder (2-0, 2.49 ERA, 25.1 IP), Luis Mey (7 Sv, 2.63 ERA, 24 IP), Jared Lyons (3-1, 2.82 ERA, 38.1 IP), John Murphy (1.53 ERA, 3 Sv, 17.2 IP), and Javi Rivera (5-2, 4.09 ERA, 50.2 IP, 62 SO).

Team Notes

Since May 12 (35 games), the Dragons have posted a 3.79 ERA, ranking second in the MWL over that time period, .01 behind Wisconsin.

The Dragons are 10-2 when their starting pitcher goes 6+ innings; 21-8 when the starter goes 5+.

The Dragons rank first in Minor League Baseball (120 teams) in average attendance (8,034).

Player Notes

Hector Rodriguez over his last 27 games (since May 22) is batting .342 (38 for 111) with one home run, four doubles, one triple, and four RBI.

Rodriguez had a 12-game hitting streak snapped last night. This was the Dragons longest hitting streak of 2024.

Dragons reliever John Murphy over his last 10 outings: 14 IP, 7 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 5 BB, 22 SO, 0.00 ERA.

Dragons reliever Luis Mey over his last eight outings: 11 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 0 ER, 6 BB, 19 SO, 0.00 ERA.

Dragons reliever Joseph Menefee over his last eight outings: 12.1 IP, 5 H, 0 R, 8 BB, 20 SO, 0.00 ERA.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Sunday, June 23 (2:00 pm): Dayton RH Gabriel Aguilera (1-0, 0.00) at West Michigan TBA

Tuesday, June 25 (7:05 pm): Dayton TBA at Fort Wayne RH Enmanuel Pinales (1-5, 3.18)

Wednesday, June 26 (12:05 pm): Dayton RH Jose Franco (0-1, 5.25) at Fort Wayne LH Jagger Haynes (2-3, 4.41)

Thursday, June 27 (7:05 pm): Dayton RH Ryan Cardona at Fort Wayne LH Fernando Sanchez (1-2, 8.25)

Dragons Ticket Information : daytondragons.com/tickets Dragons 2024 Schedule : milb.com/dayton/schedule

Midwest League Stories from June 22, 2024

