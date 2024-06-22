Sky Carp-Lugnuts Postponed

June 22, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

BELOIT -Saturday night's game between the Sky Carp and the Lugnuts has been postponed due to inclement weather.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader between the two teams beginning at 12:05 on Sunday. Gates will be opening at 11:30 a.m.

Tickets for Saturday's game can be exchanged for any remaining game in the 2024 season. Contact the Sky Carp box office at 608-362-2272 for more information.

WHO: Lansing Lugnuts vs. Sky Carp

WHEN: Sunday, 1:05 p.m.

WHERE: ABC Supply Stadium

PROMOTIONS: Sunday Family Funday! Kids 12 and under can run the bases following the game, and families can play catch in the outfield after the base race.

TICKETS: Seats for games all week available through www.skycarp.com/tickets.

AUDIO BROADCAST: Available on www.skycarp.com/radio with Sky Carp broadcaster Josh Flickinger. The broadcast is also available on the MiLB App.

LIVE TV: The game will be available on a video stream through Bally Live and MLB.TV (subscription required).

