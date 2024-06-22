Sky Carp-Lugnuts Postponed
June 22, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)
Beloit Sky Carp News Release
BELOIT -Saturday night's game between the Sky Carp and the Lugnuts has been postponed due to inclement weather.
The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader between the two teams beginning at 12:05 on Sunday. Gates will be opening at 11:30 a.m.
Tickets for Saturday's game can be exchanged for any remaining game in the 2024 season. Contact the Sky Carp box office at 608-362-2272 for more information.
WANT TO GO?
WHO: Lansing Lugnuts vs. Sky Carp
WHEN: Sunday, 1:05 p.m.
WHERE: ABC Supply Stadium
PROMOTIONS: Sunday Family Funday! Kids 12 and under can run the bases following the game, and families can play catch in the outfield after the base race.
TICKETS: Seats for games all week available through www.skycarp.com/tickets.
AUDIO BROADCAST: Available on www.skycarp.com/radio with Sky Carp broadcaster Josh Flickinger. The broadcast is also available on the MiLB App.
LIVE TV: The game will be available on a video stream through Bally Live and MLB.TV (subscription required).
The Beloit Sky Carp are the High-A Affiliate of the Miami Marlins and play their games at ABC Supply Stadium -- the heart of the Riverbend District.
Get tickets at SkyCarp.com or call the Box Office at 608-362-2272.
Follow the Sky Carp on Twitter at @BeloitSkyCarp, on Instagram at @BeloitSkyCarp, on TikTok @BeloitSkyCarp, and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/SkyCarpBaseball.
