Newell Home Run Lifts Loons Over River Bandits in Rain-Shortened Game

June 22, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

MIDLAND, Mich. - The Great Lakes Loons (35-32) (1-0) and Quad Cities River Bandits (30-36) (0-1) battled through a 57-minute rain delay before the first pitch and rainfall in the sixth and seventh inning, leading to the game not being resumed and a 3-1 Loons win on a 76-degree cloudy Saturday night at Dow Diamond. The Loons begin the second half with a win.

- Chris Newell belted a two-run home run in the sixth inning. It went 429 feet, and with a 107 mph exit velocity.

- Newell now has 19 home runs and 17 stolen bases. The only 20+ home runs and 20+ stolen bases season in Loons' history was Kyle Russell in 2009, in 133 games.

- Both starters Great Lakes' Chris Campos and Quad Cities' Frank Mozzicato completed five innings. Campos went six innings, a career-high, striking out four. The only run off Campos was a two-out RBI double in the fourth.

- Jeisson Cabrera worked the seventh inning, letting up a single and walk but then inducing a double play on a comebacker to the mound thrown by Cabrera to second.

- The Loons' first run of the game came in the second. Chris Newell walked, and Kyle Nevin singled to put runners on the corners. Jake Gelof grounded into a double play, plating Newell from third.

Rounding Things Out

Dylan Campbell stole two bases in three attempts and increased his team lead to 22.

Up Next

After Friday's postponement, tomorrow Sunday, June 23rd will see a doubleheader. Two seven-inning games, with the first pitch of game one at 12:05 pm. Kids Eat Free and Run the Bases, and the afternoon will feature Tyler's Amazing Balancing Act presented by MyMichigan Health.

