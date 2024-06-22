Sports stats



Lansing Lugnuts

Lugnuts/Sky Carp Postponed, Doubleheader Sunday

June 22, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)
Lansing Lugnuts News Release


BELOIT, Wisc. - The Lansing Lugnuts (0-1, 32-34) and Beloit Sky Carp (1-0, 31-33) were postponed due to inclement weather on Saturday at ABC Supply Stadium and will make the game up as part of a doubleheader on Sunday at 12:05 p.m. Central / 1:05 p.m. Eastern.

This will be the Nuts' fourth doubleheader of the season.

Following the conclusion of Sunday's twinbill, the Lugnuts return home for nine consecutive games running from June 25 through July 3 against West Michigan and Fort Wayne. For tickets and further information, visit milb.com/lansing or call (517) 485-4500.

Midwest League Stories from June 22, 2024


