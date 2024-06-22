Quad Cities Fall to Great Lakes in Rainy Second-Half Opener

Midland, Michigan - The Quad Cities River Bandits were defeated by the Great Lakes Loons 3-1 in a rain-shortened seven-inning game Dow Diamond. The loss marked the River Bandits' first of the six-game series, their first of the second half, and the end of the club's three-game win streak.

Quad Cities' starter Frank Mozzicato opened his night with a perfect first inning, but saw a leadoff walk to Chris Newell in the second come around on a double play ball off the bat of Jake Gelof later in the frame.

The Bandits rallied with two outs to tie the game 1-1 in the fourth, as a Jared Dickey single and a walk drawn by Carson Roccaforte set up Dustin Dickerson's RBI-double. The run would wind up the only blemish for Loons' starter Chris Campos, who responded with a scoreless fifth and sixth inning to conclude his night.

Mozzicato also worked into the sixth, but departed after allowing back-to-back base runners to begin the frame. Chase Isbell then took over and struck out Thayron Liranzo for the first out before Omar Hernandez caught Dylan Campbell stealing for the second out. That's when Newell struck for his league-leading 19th home run of the season and launched Great Lakes to a 3-1 lead.

While both teams had the opportunity to hit in the seventh despite steady rainfall, Jeisson Cabrera kept the Loons up by two, stranding a pair of runners in the top half. Isbell rebounded from the homer with a one-two-three bottom half, but Quad Cities never got a chance to respond as the tarp hit the infield prior to the top of the eighth inning.

Campos (3-2) earned the win for Great Lakes with his first quality start of the season, while Frank Mozzicato (3-5) allowed just one run and two hits, but issued a season-high matching five walks in the loss.

Quad Cities will conclude its six-game set in Midland tomorrow afternoon with a doubleheader. Ben Kudrna (2-4, 3.63) will start opposite Payton Martin (0-0, 4.05) in game one of the twin bill which is set for 12:05 p.m. ET at Dow Diamond.

