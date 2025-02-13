Michigan's Largest Taco & Tequila Festival Returns to LMCU Ballpark on Saturday, May 3, 2025

Grand Rapids, MI - Outlier Events, the visionary team behind fan-favorite events like the Tots & Taps Festival, Mac and Cheese Festival, and Donut & Beer Festival, is excited to announce the return of Michigan's Original Taco & Tequila Festival.

Michigan's Original Taco & Tequila Festival will take place on Saturday, May 3rd, at LMCU Ballpark-the home of the West Michigan Whitecaps.

The iconic festival is coming back to Grand Rapids after a thrilling three-year journey through Kalamazoo, Battle Creek, Traverse City, Avon, OH, and more.

Michigan's Original Taco & Tequila Festival will feature over 25 unique and local vendors serving mouthwatering tacos, complemented by 150+ tequila, margarita, beer, cider, and seltzer selections.

"We are thrilled to bring Michigan's Taco & Tequila Festival back to Grand Rapids this year," said Bailley Kluisza of Outlier Events. "Every event we've hosted at LMCU Ballpark has sold out, and we're excited to deliver another fun-filled, family-friendly experience to the Grand Rapids community."

Entertainment for all ages includes a live music performance by a Jimmy Buffett Tribute Band - The Leaky Tikis and a pre-event Plaza Party.

Alex the Fire Breather and his team of TikTok performers @thatjugglinggirl and breakdancer B-Boy Strikeout will be making appearances.

Other activities at Michigan's Original Taco & Tequila Festival include a Churro Eating Contest, a Dad Dance Crew and World Record Flip Cup Attempt.

Kids can enjoy face painting, balloon twisters, yard games, and more. One kid under the age of 13 will be selected to be the honorary Kid Judge. The Kid Judge will sample tacos from the festival's best vendors, share their thoughts, and help decide who takes home the title of Michigan's Best Taco. Parents can enter their kid to be the honorary Kid Judge here.

Michigan's Taco & Tequila Festival made its debut in 2019 at Homer Stryker Field in Kalamazoo, captivating attendees and achieving a sold-out event in record time. Since its launch, this vibrant celebration of bold flavors and spirited fun has rapidly grown, bringing its.

At every stop, the festival has drawn sell-out crowds and earned rave reviews, solidifying its reputation as a must-attend event for foodies and tequila enthusiasts alike.

Attendees can enjoy an all-inclusive experience, with tickets that include food and drink sampling tokens, a branded lanyard, and a sampling cup. VIP tickets offer an exclusive 90-minute early entry into the festival, providing an enhanced experience for those seeking to beat the crowds.

Join the Priority List today for first access to tickets, entertainment updates, and vendor announcements. Tickets will be available to fans on the Priority List on Thursday, February 20.

Tickets are expected to sell out quickly, so early sign-ups are highly encouraged.

Visit tacoandtequilafestmi.com to join the Priority List.

For vendor inquiries or additional questions, please email admin@outliereventsgroup.com.

