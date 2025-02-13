Sky Carp Single-Game Tickets on Sale

BELOIT - Families can officially make their spring and summer plans today as the Sky Carp's single-game tickets go on sale.

The team has an exciting summer promotional schedule, offering the first chance to secure premium tickets! Families can enjoy returning favorites and new events that will engage all ages. We anticipate a record-breaking year with many super fans and families at our stadium.

The Sky Carp will kick off their season on Friday, April 4, with a game against the South Bend Cubs, an affiliate of the Chicago Cubs. The evening will conclude with a spectacular fireworks show, marking the return of baseball to the Stateline area.

Although the team will be away on July 4, there will be plenty of opportunities to enjoy impressive fireworks displays on July 1, 2, and 3 during the games against the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers. Additionally, July 3 will feature First Responders Night, presented by the Greg Lindmark Foundation, as the team honors local emergency personnel.

Dino Night, a massive success over the past three years, will be enhanced this year. Ed Bounds from Ed's Dinosaurs Live will present an entertaining show at ABC Supply Stadium on Saturday, June 7. The event will feature animatronic creatures, adventure vehicles, and much more.

On Saturday, May 24, one of our most popular events from 2024 will return: a unique drone show designed specifically for the Sky Carp. It will light up the sky after the game against the Quad Cities River Bandits.

Friday, June 20, marks the return of Princess Night! This event is a fantastic opportunity to celebrate your favorite princesses from various movies. Activities will include crafts, face painting, and more.

Harry Potter Night will return on Saturday, August 2, much to the delight of witches and wizards in the Stateline area.

On Saturday, August 16, the Sky Carp will wear special Star Wars jerseys, which will be auctioned off after the game. The concourse will also feature numerous characters from the films.

Throughout the season, we have several exciting giveaways planned. On Saturday, June 21, Poopsie will receive his own bobblehead doll, featuring him floating down the Rock River.

On July 1, our friends at Kwik Trip will give away a Sky Carp pickleball paddle.

Fans can look forward to a bobblehead of the Supper Clubbers featuring the Brandy Old Fashioned character/mascot on Friday, July 11. Additionally, we will honor WMTV-15 sportscaster Mike Jacques with a bobblehead on Friday, August 1.

April 15, May 7, and May 21, the Sky Carp will host three Education Days with early game day starting at 11:10 am.

While this initial promotional list is extensive, fans can expect even more fun announcements as the season approaches!

Weekly promotions include:

Doggone Tuesdays: Bring your beloved furry companions to the game! Enjoy a tail-wagging experience as pups are welcome to join in the fun, making it a perfect outing for dog lovers.

One-Price Wednesdays: Experience unbeatable value with all tickets priced at just $18! This fantastic deal includes your game ticket, a delicious hot dog, a side of crispy chips, and a refreshing soda-everything you need for a perfect midweek treat!

Throwback Thirsty Thursdays: Step back in time and relish in nostalgia! Enjoy $2 drafts and $4 cans of Busch Light & Coors Light while you groove to classic hits and take in retro scoreboard visuals that will transport you to the good old days.

Supper Clubber Fridays: Celebrate Wisconsin pride every Friday, starting from Opening Day, as the Sky Carp become the Supper Clubbers. Enjoy all the comforts of a traditional supper club, including the famous fish fry, old-fashioned, and exclusive Supper Clubber merchandise. Immerse yourself in the charm of local flavors and traditions. Don't miss the special polka-themed Supper Clubber Friday on August 22, which promises a lively atmosphere!

Saturday Fireworks: Get ready for an exciting weekend with our spectacular post-game fireworks show every Saturday, starting June 7. Watch the night sky come alive with vibrant colors, providing a thrilling experience for fans of all ages!

Sunday Family Funday: Create unforgettable memories with your family on Sundays! Children aged 12 and under will have the opportunity to run the bases after the game. Additionally, families can enjoy tossing around a ball on the outfield, fostering a fun-filled atmosphere that strengthens family bonds.

The Sky Carp will continue using digital tickets this season, and ABC Supply Stadium will remain completely cashless.

Tickets are available at skycarp.com, or by calling the box office at 608-362-2272.

The Sky Carp are the High-A Affiliate of the Miami Marlins and play their games at ABC Supply Stadium -- the heart of the Riverbend District.

