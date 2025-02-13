Promotional Schedule: Fireworks & Much More

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - The Fort Wayne TinCaps have announced their exciting 2025 promotional schedule, including fireworks, giveaways, theme games, and special appearances. With Opening Day at Parkview Field only 50 days away on Friday, April 4, tickets are on sale, starting at just $7. Fans can purchase their seats at TinCaps.com/Tickets, by calling 260-482-6400, and at the Parkview Field Ticket Office.

To celebrate the approaching season, the TinCaps are hosting a breakfast for fans purchasing tickets in Parkview Field's Suite Level Lounge on Friday, February 21 (8:00 - 10:00am). The breakfast will mark the first chance to buy Premium Ticket Packages with opportunities for guaranteed meet-and-greets, Q&As, giveaways, and more.

This year's promotional schedule features a new Kids Day Appearance Series, with visits from PBS KIDS characters (April 19), Chase from PAW Patrol™ (May 25), SpongeBob SquarePants™ (June 29), Bluey™ (July 13), and Costume Character Elmo (August 17).

Meanwhile, there will also be celebrity appearances by the legendary Mick Foley (Pro Wrestling Night on June 27), actor John O'Hurley (Seinfeld™ Night on August 15), and A League of Their Own actress Megan Cavanagh (Fort Wayne Daisies Night on May 17).

In 2025, the TinCaps will even have two bobblehead giveaways. On July 11, the first 1,000 fans will receive a bobblehead presented by Avancez Assembly of Fort Wayne native Kevin Kiermaier, the World Series champion and four-time Gold Glove Award winner. Then on August 31 the first 1,000 fans, will received a bobblehead presented by Parkview for Jackson Merrill, who played for the 'Caps in 2023 and skyrocketed to become an All-Star for the San Diego Padres last year.

Additional returning fan-favorite theme games include Military Appreciation Night (May 3) presented by Omni, Steel Dynamics, and the Padres, plus STAR WARS™ Day (May 4), Fort Wayne Wizards Night (May 22), Dino Night (May 24), Princess Night (July 29), '80s Night (August 1), 'Caps Against Cancer (August 16), and Harry Potter™ Night (August 29).

DC™ Super Hero Night (July 11) and Kids Toy Takeover Night (June 24) are among the team's new theme games this year.

Once again the TinCaps will humorously pay tribute to Indiana's unofficial state sandwich by playing as the Hoosier State Tenderloins from June 12-14. The team will also continue to have Hispanic Heritage Games, playing as the Manzanas Luchadoras ("Fighting Apples" in Spanish) on May 16, July 1, and August 3.

"This is definitely the best promotional schedule we've ever had," said Morgan Olson, TinCaps Assistant Director of Marketing and Promotions. "There's something for everyone."

Of course the TinCaps are also bringing back Family Feast Nights presented by US Foods on Tuesdays, now with an expanded value menu. Wednesday nights remain for Paws & Claws, presented by Law's Country Kennel and White Claw, with tickets on sale for pets and White Claws discounted. Thirsty Thursday™, presented by Rudy's, offers $2 domestic draft beer and other drink specials, while the Pregame Concert Series, presented by Honeywell Arts and Entertainment, will rock select nights as well. Sundays still mean Postgame Autographs presented by Midwest Box Breaks.

The TinCaps' 66-game home schedule that runs through August is highlighted by 28 postgame fireworks shows, including Thursday, July 3 to celebrate the USA's independence. Check out TinCaps.com for the full list of promotions. Season tickets and group tickets are on sale, too, with more information available online.

2025 Fort Wayne TinCaps Promotional Schedule

Friday, April 4: Opening Day

Saturday, April 19: Daniel Tiger & Katerina Kittycat and Clifford appearances

Saturday, May 3: Military Appreciation Night pres. by Omni, Steel Dynamics & the Padres

Sunday, May 4: STAR WARS™ Day

Friday, May 16: Manzanas Luchadoras (Hispanic Heritage) - Rally Towel giveaway for first 1,000 fans

Saturday, May 17: Fort Wayne Daisies Night featuring an appearance by Megan Cavanagh (Marla Hooch in A League of Their Own)

Thursday, May 22: Fort Wayne Wizards Night

Saturday, May 24: Dino Night

Sunday, May 25: PAW Patrol™ Night with Chase

June 12-14: Hoosier State Tenderloins

Sunday, June 15: Father's Day

Tuesday, June 24: Kids Toy Takeover + Peanut Allergy Awareness Night

Friday, June 27: Pro Wrestling Night featuring an appearance by Hall of Famer Mick Foley

Sunday, June 29: SpongeBob SquarePants™ Day with SpongeBob appearance

Tuesday, July 1: Manzanas Luchadoras (Hispanic Heritage) - Rally Towel giveaway for first 1,000 fans

Thursday, July 3: USA Celebration

Friday, July 11: DC™ Super Hero Night + Kevin Kiermaier Bobblehead Giveaway, presented by Avancez Assembly (first 1,000 fans)

Sunday, July 13: Meet Bluey™

Tuesday, July 29: Princess Night

Friday, August 1: Totally '80s Night

Sunday, Aug. 3: Manzanas Luchadoras (Hispanic Heritage) - Rally Towel giveaway for first 1,000 fans

Friday, August 15: Seinfeld™ Night featuring an appearance by John O'Hurley (J. Peterman)

Saturday, August 16: 'Caps Against Cancer

Sunday, August 17: Sesame Street™ Day with Costume Character Elmo

Friday, August 29: Harry Potter™ Night

Sunday, August 31: Jackson Merrill Bobblehead Giveaway presented by Parkview (first 1,000 fans)

Note: All promotions are subject to change or cancellation.

