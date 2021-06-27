Florence RHP Ruibal Signs with Mets

FLORENCE, KY - Florence Y'alls relief pitcher Evy Ruibal has signed a Minor League Baseball (MiLB) contract with the New York Mets organization. The right-hander will report to the team's High-A affiliate, the Brooklyn Cyclones, effective today, Sunday, June 27. Ruibal is the first Y'all to officially sign an affiliated baseball contract this season.

In nine games pitched for the Y'alls this season, Ruibal had a 2-0 record with a 0.73 ERA and one save. He allowed just one run in 12 1/3 innings with 13 strikeouts along the way. He had the lowest ERA of any Y'alls pitcher, and he struck out at least one batter in seven of his nine appearances. Ruibal frequently touched 97 MPH with his fastball this season.

Ruibal was originally drafted out of Notre Dame in Round 16 of the 2017 MLB Draft by the Los Angeles Dodgers. After his release from the Dodgers organization, Ruibal pitched for the Lake Erie Crushers during the 2019 season. In his first taste of Frontier League action prior to joining Florence, Ruibal had a 2.20 ERA in 13 games for the Crushers.

Florence players continue to attract the attention of affiliated scouts and organizations. Most recently in 2019, Florence helped five players sign MiLB contracts. Florence also sent four players to affiliated organizations in both 2017 and 2018.

The Florence Y'alls are Northern Kentucky's professional baseball team, and are proud members of the independent Frontier League, an MLB Partner League. With a purposeful focus on entertaining our fans, the Y'alls provide affordable, family-friendly entertainment. Y'alls home games are played at Y'alls Ballpark, located at 7950 Freedom Way in Florence, Kentucky. The Y'alls return home on June 25 for a 3-game weekend series against the Gateway Grizzlies. Tickets are on sale now for the series and the rest of the 2021 season. More details can be found online at florenceyalls.com or by phone at (859) 594-4487.

